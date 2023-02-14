Harley-Davidson Club Leader Is the Alpha Dog of Custom Fat Boys, Doesn’t Break the Bank

One of the many examples of the Softail family, the Fat Boy was refreshed a bit for the 2023 model year. Selling as a mix between a “canyon cruiser” and a “boulevard brawler,” the Fat Boy asks at least $20,199 from its buyers, but offers plenty in return. Turns out, however, that the hottest Fat Boy on the block this week is not the stock version of the brand-new motorcycle, but an older one, customized all the way over in Germany.
As we were going through the list of newer custom motorcycles rolling out the workbenches of Germany’s Thunderbike, we stumbled across something called the Club Leader. It’s essentially an older Fat Boy, re-made as per the style of the said garage into a beefier version of its former self and, surprisingly, one that doesn’t require the owner to break the bank in order to have it made.
True to its name, the conversion looks like an alpha dog of the custom Fat Boy pack, the one that will clearly stand out in any crowd. That’s owed to the simplicity of the custom work performed, which doesn’t go off the rails trying to impress anyone, but clearly sends across a message of power.
Thunderbike used no less than 30 custom parts to make the Club Leader. In all, they amount to about 7,500 euros ($8,000) off the shelf, which is nothing if you come to think of it. Sure, you need to add to that the man-hours and paint job (which are always the big unknowns with Thunderbike), but the total still doesn’t cross into the prohibitive realm.
The most expensive and obvious modifications are the fitting of a new pulley brake kit ($2,000), which now allows an unobstructed view of the wheel from the right side, and the rear fender ($1,100), made of steel and capable of supporting seats for two people. The front fender is custom too, and made in fiberglass.
The bike has a bit of a different stance, owed to the fitting of a 30 mm lowering kit for the shocks and a front fork lowering kit that can cut the thing’s height down by anywhere between 10 and 40 mm.
A new handlebar ensures control over the motorcycle, with the two grips coming in satin black. The turn signals are LEDs, and the license plate holder has been moved to one side. Various covers, emblems, and a seat in black leather complete the look of the two-wheeled machine.
The bike was made for one of Thunderbike’s customers, and its present whereabouts are not known. Chances are, though, that if you see this one pass by, your head will not be able to stop itself from giving it a nod.
