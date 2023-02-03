Enciel One-of-a-Kind Motorcycle Has Old Harley-Davidson Engine Inside German Frame

Our journey through the lesser-known part of the customized Harley-Davidson motorcycles world began some four years ago, and it’s been quite the journey. We’ve seen during this time, on an almost daily basis, the most insane Harley interpretations we could have imagined, coming to life from inside garages hidden not where you'd expect, in America, but in Europe and Asia.
As time went by, it became obvious a handful of shops will end up stealing the spotlight in our daily coverage, if only through sheer volume. We mean names like Germany’s Thunderbike, Poland’s Nine Hills, or Japan’s Bad Land.
All these guys, and a bunch of others, are so successful in what they do that they literally have hundreds of projects in their portfolios. On account of that, some of them, like Thunderbike, have grown so experienced that they’ve started making their own motorcycle frames, around which some incredible rides of the full custom variety come to light from time to time.
As far as Bad Land is concerned, I don’t remember coming across a build based on a home-made frame in its portfolio, but that doesn’t mean the crew doesn’t have the skill to put something together.
The Enciel is the perfect example of that skill. Wearing a name that was insufficiently explained, the bike is basically a Thunderbike frame propped on custom wheels, rocking a Harley engine inside, and a long list of custom parts everywhere else.
On top of the frame sits an all-original fuel tank of undisclosed capacity, SJP Engineering supplied the front fork, while the handlebar is the product of a crew called V-Team.
As said, the engine inside the frame is of Harley-Davidson make, in this case, a Twin Cam 88. That’s one of the powerplants the bike maker deployed in various forms on the motorcycles it made between 1998 and 2017. We’re not given any info on the thing’s specs in this application, and we’re also not told which variation or year this one is. We do know the unit breaths out thanks to a Thunderbike exhaust system, and packs an S&S carburetor.
Designed in dragster-style, the Enciel comes with chrome on the wheels, fork and handlebar, and black everywhere else. The fuel tank and fenders are adorned with golden hues, with the ones on the tank shaped to form Harley-Davidson lettering.
The bike was first shown by Bad Land in 2016, and its current whereabouts are not known. So is the build’s price.
All these guys, and a bunch of others, are so successful in what they do that they literally have hundreds of projects in their portfolios. On account of that, some of them, like Thunderbike, have grown so experienced that they’ve started making their own motorcycle frames, around which some incredible rides of the full custom variety come to light from time to time.
As far as Bad Land is concerned, I don’t remember coming across a build based on a home-made frame in its portfolio, but that doesn’t mean the crew doesn’t have the skill to put something together.
The Enciel is the perfect example of that skill. Wearing a name that was insufficiently explained, the bike is basically a Thunderbike frame propped on custom wheels, rocking a Harley engine inside, and a long list of custom parts everywhere else.
On top of the frame sits an all-original fuel tank of undisclosed capacity, SJP Engineering supplied the front fork, while the handlebar is the product of a crew called V-Team.
As said, the engine inside the frame is of Harley-Davidson make, in this case, a Twin Cam 88. That’s one of the powerplants the bike maker deployed in various forms on the motorcycles it made between 1998 and 2017. We’re not given any info on the thing’s specs in this application, and we’re also not told which variation or year this one is. We do know the unit breaths out thanks to a Thunderbike exhaust system, and packs an S&S carburetor.
Designed in dragster-style, the Enciel comes with chrome on the wheels, fork and handlebar, and black everywhere else. The fuel tank and fenders are adorned with golden hues, with the ones on the tank shaped to form Harley-Davidson lettering.
The bike was first shown by Bad Land in 2016, and its current whereabouts are not known. So is the build’s price.