2016 Harley-Davidson Breakout Is $10K More Expensive Than 2023 Version, Has Reasons To Be

As it kicked off the 120th anniversary earlier in January, American bike maker Harley-Davidson pulled the veils off some of the new models it plans for this year. Among them, a brand new Breakout, returning to the American market after a two-year absence.
Packing a 117 V-Twin engine in its frame and a new wheel design, the new Breakout looks quite ready to once again be a pillar of the Softail range. For the custom industry, it will probably become a source of new ideas, which we will see come to life in the months ahead.
Until they do, we’ll have to settle for older Breakouts customized by various talented hands across the world. Or should we say enjoy older such Breakouts, as just a quick look at the one we have here is sure to make one gasp and dream about owning it, perhaps even more so than the brand new incarnation of the ride does.
Originally, this bike was made by Harley back in 2016. It probably spent a while on the roads in its stock form and then, as the odometer started reading a little over 15,000 km (9,300 miles), it crossed paths with a French custom garage called Melk.
Once it did that, it was transformed into the black and red beauty we have before our eyes, a ride with the potential of completely eclipsing the attributes of the brand-new Breakout, while being priced at around $30,000, which is $10,000 more than the stock 2023 machine.
Melk is first and foremost a paint specialist, and its talent is put to great use on this two-wheeler, which adopts black and red overalls. The two colors, Vivid Black and Candy Red, are not abruptly separated from one another, but fade into one another, especially on the fuel tank, to create a simply beautiful exterior.
The wheels seem to be the original ones, only now they come coated in black. They look a bit different not only because of that, but also because the entire ride was propped on an adjustable lowering kit. The front one is shielded by a modified and lowered fender with an LED light-up top. The rear is packed full of LEDs as well, used for the night light, braking, and turn indicators.
The motorcycle’s engine was not changed in any significant way, but the powertrain did receive a new breathing apparatus, in the form of an Arlen Ness air filter and a Bassani exhaust.
The black and red 2016 Harley-Davidson Breakout is bike number 15 in Melk’s portfolio. According to its makers, it’s available to order, with a price of 28,000 euros (about $30,000).
