Harley-Davidson Agatha Ruiz de la Prada Is a Visual Pinata, Blame Antonio Banderas's Party

You all know what a pinata is, for sure. If not, here’s the rundown: we’re talking about a soft bag of sorts usually shaped like an animal, stuffed with candy and whatnot, hanging over the heads of partygoers and just waiting to be hit to release its contents. They’re also usually very colorful, and the first thing that came to mind when our eyes fell on this insanely rich custom Harley-Davidson.
Under all the eye-popping colors that now dress the bike, there once was a stock and unsuspecting Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200, born in Milwaukee as a 2007 model year. It now looks like this courtesy of a Spanish crew we’ve featured here on autoevolution before, Lord Drake Kustoms.
The bike now wears the name Harley-Davidson Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, or simply Harley Agathizada, in honor of the Spanish fashion designer/Marchioness/Baroness by the same name who inspired the build.
The story behind how the bike came to be is short, but has a few interesting details. Back in 2019, during a gala hosted by Antonio Banderas on the sidelines of the Miami Fashion Week, de la Prada crossed paths with the owner of Lord Drake, Fran Manen. One thing led to another, and the idea was born to create a fashion-inspired two-wheeler like no other, meant to “color the streets of Madrid and the rest of Spain.”
And by all accounts, it is a Harley like no other, so much so that will even have you question if this really is one of those beasts put together by the Milwaukee company. It may not seem like it, under all that insanely happy body, but the bike does come with several changes of the true custom motorcycle variety.
The bike's original chassis has been tampered with, and so were the main body elements. A new air filter and exhaust system were slapped over the otherwise stock engine, and modifications have been made to the suspension hardware fitted on both ends of the bike. Making the connection to the ground are custom wheels, sized 21 inches at the front and just 16 inches at the rear.
But all of the above fade when faced with the onslaught of colors and other way-too-girlish elements that adorn the machine. We’re talking about white, red, pink, yellow, gold, orange, and a bunch of other shades I’ll never be able to identify, chasing each other on the wheels, engine, chain, fuel tank, and handlebars. Hearts and other shapes that should probably never be part of a Harley-Davidson build are slapped to metal bits or hanging from them in a visual insanity that has the potential to make people dizzy.
The Harley-Davidson Agatha Ruiz de la Prada is still listed by Lord Drake on its website, and we’re also told the bike is still around at the shop’s location in Malaga, Spain. No mention was ever made as to how much it cost to put together.
