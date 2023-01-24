Carbureted Harley-Davidson Storyteller Looks Fresh Out of a Barn, Heritage Better Than New

The Harley-Davidson Heritage is one of those timeless motorcycles that can only appeal to true connoisseurs. Part of the Softail family of motorcycles introduced by Harley in the 1980s, it has been around for about just as long, presently selling as the “quintessential American cruiser“ with “vintage details and pure rock and roll style.”
Like all Harleys out there, this model too is a go-to platform for custom shops across the world, who choose to mess with it in ways few of us can imagine. Like say turning it from a retro-styled beast with massive fenders into a bobber-style bike that looks extremely aged.
That’s basically what we have here, in this Milwaukee-based build called Storyteller. The custom is the work of Swiss garage Bundnerbike, and appeared on the scene not long ago.
The base for the build was a Harley-Davidson Heritage from the 2009 model year. Initially, the two-wheeler sported all of the stock elements that made it an instantly recognizable apparition, from the large front fender to the bags out back, and from the windshield and triple headlight to seating for two further to the rear.
All these elements have been dropped on the Storyteller. We’ve got no fender at the front and a tiny one at the rear, adorned with the Harley-Davidson shield but with no lettering. The windshield is gone, and the headlight assembly replaced with a single, large piece.
The stock tank has been replaced with a Bundnerbike piece with an included speedometer, and it looks a tad longer than what was originally slapped on there. The seating configuration at the rear has changed, with room for a single person to mount the bike now, and be carried away to the destination while seated low inside the frame.
The wheels are of the same size front and rear (exact dimensions not disclosed), and both wear balloon tires to properly convey the bobber-meets-old-bike look.
The engine of the bike is the stock one, but uses a carburetor, and breaths through a custom exhaust system that’s no longer straight, but angled upward behind the seat and over the rear wheel. This piece was taken by the builders from the KessTech catalog.
Aside from all of the above, Bundnerbike itself also contributed the handlebars and side-mounted license plate holder, while Harley-Davidson supplied the aftermarket grips and footpegs.
When it was all said and done, the fuel tank and the tiny rear fender were both painted in a coppery hue that added a touch of barn-find look to the whole thing.
Bundnerbike does not say how much the transformation of the Heritage from cruiser to bobber cost to make, but the Swiss seem more than willing to advise anyone interested in having something like this done.