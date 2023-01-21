Harley-Davidson Crow’s Feet 2 Is So Custom There’s Little Original Softail Slim S Left

Like most other Softails Harley-Davidson made since it introduced the range decades ago, the Slim S is a prime candidate for customization work. We’ve seen it go down this road time and again, but almost always you could still recognize the base motorcycle under all those modifications, additions, and paint jobs.
Not the same can be said about this bike here. It too started life as a stock Softail Slim S, but it’s pretty hard to find any traces of it, lost in the wealth of added, modified, and otherwise altered bits that went into the build.
But first, the elephant in the room, which would be the thing’s name. That would be Crow’s Feet number 2, which would make it part of the lineup that also includes another machine by the same name we discussed just a day ago. And the choice of moniker has pretty much the same explanation as on the Crow’s Feet number 1.
For those who don’t know yet, crow’s feet are not a reference to body parts of the bird going by that name, but it’s a term used to describe the wrinkles that form near the corners of the eyes when one is smiling or laughing. And according to the makers of this two-wheeler, the Germans from Bundnerbike, the name was chosen because the sight of the machine puts a “permanent smile that doesn't want to go away” on the face of everyone who looks at it.
Although that might be debatable, what is certain is that the Crow’s Feet 2 is sure to catch the eye where ever it goes, not only because of its bronze-ish hue and unlikely shape, but also because it’s now just a shadow of its former Slim S self.
According to the shop, the bike is 90 percent custom work, with only a minor part of the frame kept original, and with the Milwaukee Eight 114 left largely untouched (and rated at 93 hp and 155 Nm of torque), but gifted with a KessTech exhaust system and in-house made air filter.
The rest of the frame was changed to allow for the motorcycle’s seat to be dropped well below the highest point of the massive rear wheel (the exact width of which has not been disclosed, but we can easily imagine it being well over 300 mm), which is shielded from the elements by a rear panel with integrated LEDs.
At the front of the seat, the fuel tank, almost 19 liters (5 gallons) in size and custom-made, arches upward abruptly until it sticks out well above what comes behind it. High handlebars with Harley-Davidson grips up front seem to form an uncomfortable angle with the front springer fork that supports a custom Bundnerbike wheel in the same design as the rear one.
The exact extent of modifications made to the Slim S is sadly not detailed by the German crew, and we also have no indication on how much it cost to assemble. Bundnerbike does say however getting in touch is the perfect way for customers to get more details about the build, and who knows perhaps even contribute some ideas.
