One Look at the Harley-Davidson Crow’s Feet Will Make You Wrinkle

As we moved through the wonderful world of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles these past few years, we came across some insane builds, at times wearing even crazier names. Few of them match in craziness the Softail Slim S we have here, in terms of both styling and naming.
That’s right, it may not look like it, but the bike you’re looking at was once a stock Harley-Davidson Softail Slim. It doesn’t look like one now, after the German specialists from Bundnerbike had their way with it, and that might make some of you out there frown a bit.
That would be the exact opposite effect of what the shop is going for. In fact, the name of the build, Crow’s Feet (to be fair, that would be Crow’s Feet number 1, as there’s another one just like it, draped in a different color, but we’ll discuss that one later this weekend) is supposed to make it clear what the intended effect is: a smile so powerful it could make those crow’s feet wrinkles appear at the corner of your eyes.
But enough about that, and let’s talk a bit about the build itself. As you can clearly see, it’s heavily modified, to the point that only ten percent of it is left stock, we're told. That percentage includes a tiny portion of the original frame, but also the Milwaukee Eight 114 engine. This element of the bike only received a Kess Tech exhaust system and a new air filter, and was left as is otherwise, with the specs sheet reading an output of 93 hp and 155 Nm of torque.
Visually, the Crow’s Feet is a clear departure from the shape and lines of the bike it is based on. The low back end of the ride now seems even lower on account of the seat being dropped very close to the ground (660 mm seat height empty), well below the top of the rear wheel and much more so than the very high custom fuel tank.
The wheels are custom, too, simple five-spoke pieces pinned to the end of a springer fork up front and under a panel with integrated LED lights at the rear. Speaking of the rear wheel, we’re talking about an extremely wide piece, probably over 300 mm wide, but unconfirmed by Bundnerbike.
The Crow’s Feet also comes with a new electronics box, aftermarket grips and footpegs supplied by Harley-Davidson itself, and a side license plate holder. When all the changes were done with, the shop wrapped the bike in a color play between black and some shade of green that comes out rather interesting.
One of the more recent builds the Germans are responsible for, the Harley-Davidson Crow’s Feet does not come with a price tag attached.
That would be the exact opposite effect of what the shop is going for. In fact, the name of the build, Crow’s Feet (to be fair, that would be Crow’s Feet number 1, as there’s another one just like it, draped in a different color, but we’ll discuss that one later this weekend) is supposed to make it clear what the intended effect is: a smile so powerful it could make those crow’s feet wrinkles appear at the corner of your eyes.
But enough about that, and let’s talk a bit about the build itself. As you can clearly see, it’s heavily modified, to the point that only ten percent of it is left stock, we're told. That percentage includes a tiny portion of the original frame, but also the Milwaukee Eight 114 engine. This element of the bike only received a Kess Tech exhaust system and a new air filter, and was left as is otherwise, with the specs sheet reading an output of 93 hp and 155 Nm of torque.
Visually, the Crow’s Feet is a clear departure from the shape and lines of the bike it is based on. The low back end of the ride now seems even lower on account of the seat being dropped very close to the ground (660 mm seat height empty), well below the top of the rear wheel and much more so than the very high custom fuel tank.
The wheels are custom, too, simple five-spoke pieces pinned to the end of a springer fork up front and under a panel with integrated LED lights at the rear. Speaking of the rear wheel, we’re talking about an extremely wide piece, probably over 300 mm wide, but unconfirmed by Bundnerbike.
The Crow’s Feet also comes with a new electronics box, aftermarket grips and footpegs supplied by Harley-Davidson itself, and a side license plate holder. When all the changes were done with, the shop wrapped the bike in a color play between black and some shade of green that comes out rather interesting.
One of the more recent builds the Germans are responsible for, the Harley-Davidson Crow’s Feet does not come with a price tag attached.