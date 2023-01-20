Harley-Davidson Roader-19 Is a Road King Turned Limousine, Rides on Street Glide Wheels

Of all the motorcycle types Harley-Davidson is presently selling, the Grand American Touring category is the richest. No less than ten distinct models are offered, from the regular Road Glide to the CVO-enhanced version of the same bike. Between them, we get the Street Glide, Road Glide, Road King, and Ultra, in various interpretations.
It’s the Road King family that’s of interest to us today. Freshly updated for the 2023 model year, the “custom bagger with top-of-the-line power and a commanding presence” is offered for prices that start at $23,999 and the promise of all the thrills that come with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.
If you ask us, the Road King and all the other bikes in its family are perfect for customization work. Meant for long trips, these bikes can literally be transformed into two-wheeled limousines more than capable of catering to their riders' most diverse needs. Sure, that means going well above the $24k starting price of a new one, even if the base of the conversion is an older iteration of the bike.
The Road King has been on the market for a while now, so we’ve had plenty of opportunities to see modified ones come to light. The particular one we have here though seems particularly bulky and luxurious.
It was originally made in 2017 by Harley-Davidson, and sold somewhere in Poland. The owner probably used it for a while in stock form (have a look at the gallery to see how the bike started its life in this world), then had it converted by a Polish specialist we know as Nine Hills into something that’s now known as the Roader-19
Starting from the assumption that “nothing is so good that it cannot be even better,” the Poles seem to have cut no corners with this one, making it look much fitter for long trips than it originally was, and much more comfortable, too.
The bike’s original wheels, considered too thick and heavy for the purposes of this build, were swapped with Street Glide ones that retain the chrome appearance. The fender that sits above the front wheel seems less convoluted, but effective in keeping up with the rest of the design.
With only minor exceptions, most of the chrome bits of the bike have been replaced with black ones, while the main body parts have been drowned in a form of crimson red paint.
Although the overall shape of the bike was retained, it looks much heavier and bulkier than stock thanks mostly to the modifications made to the rear. There, a CVO mudguard sits between longer bags (5 inches/12 cm longer than stock) and is highlighted by an extended apron.
The bike rides on an air suspension, making it lower to the ground than usual, at least when stationary. To one side, running under the left-side bag, one can spot a Vance & Hines exhaust system used for exhaling, while inhaling is backed by a Roland Sands Design air filter.
The Harley-Davidson Roader-19 was put together a number of years ago, and its build price and current whereabouts are not known.
If you ask us, the Road King and all the other bikes in its family are perfect for customization work. Meant for long trips, these bikes can literally be transformed into two-wheeled limousines more than capable of catering to their riders' most diverse needs. Sure, that means going well above the $24k starting price of a new one, even if the base of the conversion is an older iteration of the bike.
The Road King has been on the market for a while now, so we’ve had plenty of opportunities to see modified ones come to light. The particular one we have here though seems particularly bulky and luxurious.
It was originally made in 2017 by Harley-Davidson, and sold somewhere in Poland. The owner probably used it for a while in stock form (have a look at the gallery to see how the bike started its life in this world), then had it converted by a Polish specialist we know as Nine Hills into something that’s now known as the Roader-19
Starting from the assumption that “nothing is so good that it cannot be even better,” the Poles seem to have cut no corners with this one, making it look much fitter for long trips than it originally was, and much more comfortable, too.
The bike’s original wheels, considered too thick and heavy for the purposes of this build, were swapped with Street Glide ones that retain the chrome appearance. The fender that sits above the front wheel seems less convoluted, but effective in keeping up with the rest of the design.
With only minor exceptions, most of the chrome bits of the bike have been replaced with black ones, while the main body parts have been drowned in a form of crimson red paint.
Although the overall shape of the bike was retained, it looks much heavier and bulkier than stock thanks mostly to the modifications made to the rear. There, a CVO mudguard sits between longer bags (5 inches/12 cm longer than stock) and is highlighted by an extended apron.
The bike rides on an air suspension, making it lower to the ground than usual, at least when stationary. To one side, running under the left-side bag, one can spot a Vance & Hines exhaust system used for exhaling, while inhaling is backed by a Roland Sands Design air filter.
The Harley-Davidson Roader-19 was put together a number of years ago, and its build price and current whereabouts are not known.