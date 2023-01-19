Harley-Davidson Adds Private Listings to Official Pre-Owned Marketplace, Floodgates Open

As it was trying to bolster its income by getting access to new segments back in 2021, American bike maker Harley-Davidson launched something called H-D1 Marketplace. It’s been around ever since, offering riders access to both certified pre-owned and pre-owned motorcycles, but offered only by the participating dealer network. That’ll change as of this year.
Lost in a flood of details about the upcoming celebrations dedicated to Harley’s 120th anniversary, and the cascade of new or modified models announced this week, we found word of the H-D1 Marketplace going through a significant expansion: it will soon allow “private-party listings of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” effectively opening the doors to a flood of such machines to come to light.
This is the first time this has happened in the short time the solution has been available, and it will probably lead to a lot of interesting rides coming to light from the most unexpected corners of the U.S. And there's a twist.
The official pre-owned bikes that can now be listed have to have less than 25,000 miles (40,200 km) on the clock, no aftermarket modifications to crucial hardware (engine, transmission, chassis, or electrical system), and be at most five years old. When it comes to private listings there seem to be no such restrictions when it comes to the bikes individuals can list on the Marketplace.
Also, Harley will give buyers the choice to contact the seller directly, or through the Marketplace, and will even facilitate Rider-to-Rider financing options.
There are some limits to what can be done, though. At least for now, only Harley-Davidsons located in the U.S. can be listed. Furthermore, each listing has to be accompanied by photos and details and, more importantly, each motorcycle will have to pass a VIN validation and a review-and-approval process whose details were not made public.
At the time of writing, there are more pre-owned motorcycles listed on the Marketplace than we can count, but luckily Harley has a counter to help with that. Because the search tool is zip code-based, we went nuts and chose southern California to see what’s going on there. To our surprise, we found there are 701 motorcycles available at the time of writing.
The total number, which obviously is much greater if we take into account the entire country, will probably increase exponentially. On one hand, it will make finding the dream ride extremely difficult if you’re in the market for one, but on the other, we’ll probably all gain access to some incredible rides that might have otherwise remained hidden from sight.
The bike maker did not say when the Marketplace will open for all individuals looking to sell a Harley, but we’ll keep an eye out for that and start combing through all those goodies as soon as the floodgates open
