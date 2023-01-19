Harley-Davidson Unleashes 7 Anniversary Bikes, Eagle-Branded CVO Road Glide Leads the Way

It was 120 years ago when the first motorcycle put together by William Harley, Arthur Davidson and Walter Davidson came out the doors of a little shop located at what is now West Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The perfect moment for the company we know as Harley-Davidson to throw an almost year-long party sprinkled with new model launches, concerts and gatherings, and of course special anniversary models.
On January 18 Harley let loose the first batch of new bikes for the 2023 model year, and we’ve already seen how that shaped up for the Breakout, which is making a comeback, and the new trike entry called Road Glide 3. But we also got a rather comprehensive list of special, limited edition anniversary models that are supposed to properly mark the occasion.
The most important of the bunch is without a doubt the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary. A bagger “loaded with exclusive details, power and styling” by trade, it truly is a sight to behold.
The reason for that is the very special styling of the two-wheeler. The paint job is described as “one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered” by the bike maker, and relies on Heirloom Red applied over a shade of black and highlighted by red pinstripes and gold touches.
What’s really special about this ride is the use of eagle representations here and there. The large bird of prey is not only the symbol of America, but also a long-lived Harley-Davidson design element. On the CVO Road Glide, we get images of it on the fuel tank in the form of an Art Deco-styled golden medallion, but also on the fairing.
Gold is present in rather subtle touches and quantities on the above-mentioned eagle medallion, on the Alcantara seat and even on the powertrain here and there. Speaking of which, that would be Road Glide’s Milwaukee-Eight 117 rated at 102 hp.
Harley said this is a limited edition, and as such just 1,500 of them will be made for the global markets, each with its number in the series laser-etched on a fuel tank panel. The countdown to when they’ll be all sold out has already begun, because the Road Glide is already listed on Harley’s website. The asking price for a single example is $51,999.
The CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary might have been created specifically for the company’s 120th birthday party, but other two-wheelers from the current offering will don party clothes as well, also in limited numbers.
No less than six other motorcycles (and even trikes) will be released with a special paint scheme in Heirloom Red with red pinstripes and Midnight Crimson fade. Not as complex as on the CVO Road Glide, but still impressive, especially thanks to the eagles that made their way to these limited-edition models as well.
So, for a short time (until all slots are allocated) Harley-Davidson will offer the following seven 120th anniversary motorcycles:
Pricing for all but the CVO is not known at the time of writing.
The most important of the bunch is without a doubt the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary. A bagger “loaded with exclusive details, power and styling” by trade, it truly is a sight to behold.
The reason for that is the very special styling of the two-wheeler. The paint job is described as “one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered” by the bike maker, and relies on Heirloom Red applied over a shade of black and highlighted by red pinstripes and gold touches.
What’s really special about this ride is the use of eagle representations here and there. The large bird of prey is not only the symbol of America, but also a long-lived Harley-Davidson design element. On the CVO Road Glide, we get images of it on the fuel tank in the form of an Art Deco-styled golden medallion, but also on the fairing.
Gold is present in rather subtle touches and quantities on the above-mentioned eagle medallion, on the Alcantara seat and even on the powertrain here and there. Speaking of which, that would be Road Glide’s Milwaukee-Eight 117 rated at 102 hp.
Harley said this is a limited edition, and as such just 1,500 of them will be made for the global markets, each with its number in the series laser-etched on a fuel tank panel. The countdown to when they’ll be all sold out has already begun, because the Road Glide is already listed on Harley’s website. The asking price for a single example is $51,999.
The CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary might have been created specifically for the company’s 120th birthday party, but other two-wheelers from the current offering will don party clothes as well, also in limited numbers.
No less than six other motorcycles (and even trikes) will be released with a special paint scheme in Heirloom Red with red pinstripes and Midnight Crimson fade. Not as complex as on the CVO Road Glide, but still impressive, especially thanks to the eagles that made their way to these limited-edition models as well.
So, for a short time (until all slots are allocated) Harley-Davidson will offer the following seven 120th anniversary motorcycles:
- CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary - 1,500 units
- Ultra Limited Anniversary - 1,300 units
- Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary - 1,100 units
- Street Glide Special Anniversary - 1,600 units
- Road Glide Special Anniversary - 1,600 units
- Fat Boy 114 Anniversary - 3,000 units
- Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary - 1,700 units
Pricing for all but the CVO is not known at the time of writing.