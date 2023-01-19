2023 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler on 18-Inch Wheels Is How You Ride Trikes This Year

It’s been quite a busy week for American bike maker Harley-Davidson. On January 18, it kept its promise and released the first details on the upcoming celebrations meant to honor the company’s 120 years of existence. And with that came news of several exciting new models.
We’ve run through most of them throughout the day, starting with the return of the Breakout after a two-year absence, the launch of the Road Glide 3 trike, the seven Heirloom Red and eagle-branded bikes of the Anniversary series, and finally, the not-so-special Nightster… Special.
We’ll wrap off a very exciting day for motorcycle enthusiasts with a special iteration of the Harley-Davidson Freewheeler. That’s right, another trike, one that’s been around since 2014 to cater to the needs of a very restricted segment.
A quick search for the Freewheeler on Harley’s website will quickly reveal you can only get a 2022 model year right now, but here are the first details on what changed for 2023.
Usually, there are three body color choices for the trike, namely the Harley-famous Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl, and a combination of Bright Billiard Blue and Billiard Grey. Although it was not officially confirmed, the colors will probably remain for the 2023 model year, but will now be paired with blacked-out everything else.
In an effort to give the machine a makeover, the bike maker decided to opt for black finishes on the most obvious elements of the motorcycle. The front end, nacelle of the headlight, fuel tank console, and even the hand and foot controls can now be had in black. Some portions of the powertrain, including the exhaust, go down the same path in a bid to create a unitary look.
The most impressive elements of the Freewheeler, however, are the cast aluminum wheels. The two at the rear, painted gloss black, are sized 18 inches, which means they are a lot larger than the 15-inch ones fitted back there until now, and that significantly increases the visual impact of the ride.
Inside the frame, the range’s Milwaukee-Eight 114 will continue to supply power, in a rather large burst of up to 87 hp at 5,020 rpm. The trike is steered by means of a mini-ape handlebar, while the two cubic feet rear trunk offers a decent amount of space for whatever personal belongings riders want to bring along this year.
All the other fittings of the Freewheeler family stay on for the 2023 iteration. We have no info, though, when it will become available (most of the others shown as part of the 120th anniversary celebrations have already been listed as available) or how much more Harley-Davidson will charge for one of them. For reference, a 2022 Freewheeler retails from $28,499.
