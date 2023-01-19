Three Years Later, a Major Android Auto Bug Finally Gets Fixed

If you’ve been part of the Android Auto user base for more than a few days, you probably know already that more often than not, the bugs that show up on the platform aren’t resolved overnight.
The wait for Android Auto fixes is typically pretty painful, as Google goes through the same stages every time, including asking for phone logs from users before beginning the work on a patch.
In the case of a glitch that broke down Amazon Music on Android Auto, however, the whole thing took no more, no less than three years.
Back in January 2020, Amazon Music users started reporting a rather weird bug that caused the app to play the wrong music when the playback was triggered with voice commands. Android Auto users requested Amazon Music to play a specific song, but the app ended up playing a completely different tune every time.
For example, after users asked Amazon Music to “play Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin,” the app started playing “Come together” by The Beatles, all for a reason that apparently took three years to figure out even by Google itself.
Back in 2020, when the issue was first discovered, the current Android Auto version was 4.9. Users who encountered the problem tried pretty much all the generic solutions, including downgrading to an earlier version of the app as well.
Since then, quite a lot of newer Android Auto versions went live too, but of course, none produced an improvement in the way Amazon Music handled music playback requests.
Fast forward to January 2023, and here’s Google confirming that the issue is fixed. In an announcement this month, a member of the Android Auto team revealed that the latest version of Amazon Music includes a fix for this bug – no version information was offered, but the most recent release is Amazon Music 22.15.13, with the update shipped on January 9.
The announcement also reminds that Amazon Music can play the requested songs only when the Unlimited plan exists. Users who subscribed to the Prime version or use a free plan will end up playing a station that is related to the requested song.
It’s hard to tell how many users that reported the problem in 2020 are still using Amazon Music or Android Auto these days, especially because some are likely to have upgraded to newer devices and Android versions. The newest Android version available in January 2020 was Android 10, while the most recent build today is Android 13. Of course, some devices that were running Android 10 three years ago aren’t getting the update to Android 13, so there’s a good chance that some of these Amazon customers ended up buying a new smartphone anyway.
