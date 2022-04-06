Highly Anticipated Update Released to Resolve Android Auto Location Bug

The experience on Android Auto depends on a wide variety of components, and not all of them are bundled with the app by default.
Some of the most important features in Android Auto are powered by other apps, such as the Google app, which takes care of the voice commands available for drivers.
In other words, Android Auto may not necessarily be the one to blame for the bugs you come across when running it, as the other linked apps could also cause such problems in the car.
One such example concerns the stuck location icon that some users have been struggling with after running Android Auto in the last few weeks. The problem started occurring all of a sudden for Google Pixel owners, and more often than not, it required either a force-close of the Google app or a device reboot.
While at first glance the stuck location icon isn’t such a huge problem, many people out there claimed the whole thing also caused a substantial battery drain on the mobile device used to power Android Auto.
Fortunately, Google has become aware of the problem in a timely manner, and the most recent beta build of the Google app resolves the glitch. In other words, after installing Google app 13.13.6.29 beta, the stuck location icon should no longer be there, so the aforementioned workarounds are not required anymore.
Worth knowing, on the other hand, is the fix is currently bundled with the beta build of the Google app, so you won’t be getting it as an automatic update unless you’re part of the testing program. Of course, you can always download the APK installer manually, but be warned that beta builds also come with an increased likelihood of other unnamed glitches.
At this point, there’s still no ETA as to when the fix could make its way to the stable build of the Google app, but this shouldn’t take too long anyway. Most likely, a new stable update containing the fix will go live in the upcoming days.
