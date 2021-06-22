AMG Sponsored Project MonstAero Proves That Simplicity Is the Best Solution

Google App Keeps Crashing, Android Auto Affected As Well

The most recent version of the Google app for Android devices comes with a glitch that causes continuous crashes no matter the phone brand you own. 6 photos



The first thing you could try is to remove the latest Google app update installed on your device. Downgrading to an earlier version of the app sometimes helps deal with the glitches introduced in the latest update, though this obviously means you could end up missing on the most recent improvements. But at least, it restores the app until a full fix lands.



Of course, installing beta builds on a productivity device isn’t necessarily the best thing to do. On the other hand, it’s an easy temporary workaround that you can turn to until the fix also makes its way to the stable version of the Google app. After installing version 12.23.16.23 of the Google app, your device is likely to hit a crash loop, telling you the app closed unexpectedly and requesting user input for the next step. Relaunching the app doesn’t produce any change, as it keeps crashing, therefore becoming completely unusable.While the Google app is the fastest way to access the Discover feed, it also powers the Google Assistant experience on Android and Android Auto. In other words, if you use Android Auto when running, this Google app glitch is likely to cause some problems to you too, and in most cases, this means voice commands will no longer work in your car.Is there anything you can do to restore the Google app and then get voice commands up and running in the car as well? Actually, yes, though the solutions I’m going to recommend aren’t necessarily the most convenient.The first thing you could try is to remove the latest Google app update installed on your device. Downgrading to an earlier version of the app sometimes helps deal with the glitches introduced in the latest update, though this obviously means you could end up missing on the most recent improvements. But at least, it restores the app until a full fix lands.And then, you can install the latest beta build of the Google app, as the Mountain View-based search giant has already shipped a new version, possibly to try out a fix for this widespread bug.Of course, installing beta builds on a productivity device isn’t necessarily the best thing to do. On the other hand, it’s an easy temporary workaround that you can turn to until the fix also makes its way to the stable version of the Google app.