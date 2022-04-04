Android Auto Making Some Android Phones Really Slow, Of Course Many Want an iPhone

There are lots of problems that Google needs to fix about Android Auto, but most of them happen while the app is running and affect various features or related components.
However, this new glitch that you read about in the headline is completely different.
According to some unlucky Android Auto users, the app slows down their phones, not when running but after shutting down.
In other words, if you run Android Auto in your car and then disconnect the mobile device when you arrive at your destination, the app just makes the smartphone so slow that a complete reboot is the only option.
At this point, however, it looks like the problem is limited to OPPO phones. At some level, this is the good news, as the bug doesn’t seem to be very widespread. On the other hand, it’s something that’s totally worth investigating, especially as an error like this could easily push some people to iPhones.
Of course, the temptation to get an iPhone exists whenever Android Auto users run into a problem, but on the other hand, it doesn’t necessarily mean that things are substantially better on the other side.
Not at all, as the experience with Apple’s CarPlay has been unrefined, to say the least. The release of iOS 15 the last fall has turned using CarPlay into a crazy rollercoaster adventure, as apps crashed in the middle of the drive or CarPlay wasn’t even launching for some users.
Truth be told, Apple has already released fixes for all these glitches, but the problems encountered by users show that CarPlay isn’t immune to occasional bugs either.
At this point, Google is yet to acknowledge the performance problems reported by these users, so it’s hard to tell if and when a fix could be shipped. If anything, it looks like the problems are encountered after the update to Android 12, so maybe one of the upcoming operating system updates could bring things back to normal on OPPO phones as well.
According to some unlucky Android Auto users, the app slows down their phones, not when running but after shutting down.
In other words, if you run Android Auto in your car and then disconnect the mobile device when you arrive at your destination, the app just makes the smartphone so slow that a complete reboot is the only option.
At this point, however, it looks like the problem is limited to OPPO phones. At some level, this is the good news, as the bug doesn’t seem to be very widespread. On the other hand, it’s something that’s totally worth investigating, especially as an error like this could easily push some people to iPhones.
Of course, the temptation to get an iPhone exists whenever Android Auto users run into a problem, but on the other hand, it doesn’t necessarily mean that things are substantially better on the other side.
Not at all, as the experience with Apple’s CarPlay has been unrefined, to say the least. The release of iOS 15 the last fall has turned using CarPlay into a crazy rollercoaster adventure, as apps crashed in the middle of the drive or CarPlay wasn’t even launching for some users.
Truth be told, Apple has already released fixes for all these glitches, but the problems encountered by users show that CarPlay isn’t immune to occasional bugs either.
At this point, Google is yet to acknowledge the performance problems reported by these users, so it’s hard to tell if and when a fix could be shipped. If anything, it looks like the problems are encountered after the update to Android 12, so maybe one of the upcoming operating system updates could bring things back to normal on OPPO phones as well.