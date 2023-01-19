Riders Will Rev Engines With Green Day and Foo Fighters at Harley-Davidson Festival

Green Day, Foo Fighters, Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and more artists will take the stage at the upcoming Harley-Davidson festival this summer.
The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this summer. And the sound of the V-Twin engines won’t be the only one roaring there. Because you’ll add to that the energy of amplified guitars of several rock bands that are meant to take the stage this summer, promising a few days to remember for all the motorheads out there.
Taking place at venues across the Milwaukee area, the festival will bring some familiar names from the music industry – Green Day and Foo Fighters are the two bands that will headline the show.
The name of the festival, Homecoming, takes inspiration from the birthplace of the world's most famous and desirable motorcycle brand, Wisconsin. And this year, the manufacturer will celebrate its 120th anniversary with a show to remember, spread over the course of four days this July. Harley-Davidson was founded by William S. Harley alongside childhood friend Arthur Davidson in 1903, with the help of Arthur's brothers, Walter and William.
The celebrations will begin on the 13th and the two main bands will perform right in the middle of it. Green Day is slated to take over the stage on July 14th, with the Foo Fighters following them the next night on July 15th.
The stages will be set up in places with historical significance for the brand, such as the Harley-Davidson Museum, which will be the central rally point for free events, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operation, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships, with Veterans Park downtown being the center of day-long activities, perfect for families and motorheads in general.
Besides music, there will be motorcycle demo rides and product displays at the Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls.
Billie Joe Armstrong's Green Day and Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters won’t be the only ones taking the stage. Because there will be more musical acts from names like Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Cody Jinks, White Reaper, Phantogram, and KennyHoopla. The schedule for their performances is not available at the moment.
“We are very excited to announce the Foo Fighters and Green Day as headliners at our Veterans Park festival location,” Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, shared. “We can’t wait to host riders from all over the world in Milwaukee, as we come together as one Harley-Davidson family and welcome everyone to join us. With music at the heart of our festival, I can’t think of two more iconic American rock icons to join our community in celebrating 120 years of Harley-Davidson."
As you might expect from a Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, the celebration will wrap up with a motorcycle parade through Milwaukee on Sunday.
