5 Dodge Ram Vans Are Being Raced in Japan For the Thrills of It

4 Dodge Ram Van TRX Rendering Looks Ready to Camp Anywhere, Has Pop Top

2 Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Truck Makes Jump From the Past for Modern CGI Nightmares

More on this:

Rock Out On the Highway With Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and the Dodge Ram BandVan

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters released a feature-film documentary he directed which recalls the band’s original Ram band van Big Red Delicious. It’s called "What Drives Us,” and it’s a tone poem to rock and roll and life on the road. 9 photos



Part of the Ram BandVan Back To Live Tour is support for at least five emerging artists this year, all of who will also document their journey of reconnecting with each other and with music fans as the pandemic ends and live music begins once more. First out are the opening act for the Foo Fighters 2021 tour, RadKey.



“This has been a year like no other, and now to finally be back on the road rocking with fans in real life, is an incredible feeling,” said RadKey. “We are so thankful to Ram Truck, SiriusXM and Pandora for our



Grohl knows everyone who’s anyone in the music world, so the documentary features Jennifer Finch of L7, Tony Kanal of No Doubt, Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Charlie Gabriel of Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, St. Vincent, Dave Lombardo of Slayer, Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, The Edge of U2, Ben Harper, Kira Roessler of Black Flag, Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Slash & Duff McKagan of Guns N'Roses, D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys, Exene Cervenka of X, Starcrawler, Mike Watt of Minutemen, Pete Stahl of Scream, Radkey, and Ian MacKaye of Fugazi / Minor Threat.



You can watch Dave Grohl's documentary “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” Grohl said. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of “why?” What drives us?”Part of the Ram BandVan Back To Live Tour is support for at least five emerging artists this year, all of who will also document their journey of reconnecting with each other and with music fans as the pandemic ends and live music begins once more. First out are the opening act for the Foo Fighters 2021 tour, RadKey.“This has been a year like no other, and now to finally be back on the road rocking with fans in real life, is an incredible feeling,” said RadKey. “We are so thankful to Ram Truck, SiriusXM and Pandora for our Ram BandVan , enabling us and fellow musicians alike to hit the road running and tour once again.”Grohl knows everyone who’s anyone in the music world, so the documentary features Jennifer Finch of L7, Tony Kanal of No Doubt, Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Charlie Gabriel of Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, St. Vincent, Dave Lombardo of Slayer, Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, The Edge of U2, Ben Harper, Kira Roessler of Black Flag, Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Slash & Duff McKagan of Guns N'Roses, D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys, Exene Cervenka of X, Starcrawler, Mike Watt of Minutemen, Pete Stahl of Scream, Radkey, and Ian MacKaye of Fugazi / Minor Threat.You can watch Dave Grohl's documentary What Drives Us here...

load press release