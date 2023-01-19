Harley-Davidson Breakout Is Back to the U.S. After Two Years, 117 V-Twin in the Frame

We all know a company in the business of making vehicles has to constantly update its products to keep customers on their toes. That’s how we get auto and moto model generations and facelifts. It very rarely happens though for such an entity to completely kick in and out of production various models.
Harley-Davidson is a company that does that. You don’t have to look all that far back in the past to see how at random intervals certain Harley models disappear from the production line, only to reappear again some time later, in what would appear to be decisions taken for no apparent reason.
Of course, there are reasons behind these moves, and they have to do with how well Harley believes some of its models will be received by customers at a given time. Back in early 2021, for instance, the company’s top brass pulled the plug on the Breakout model, alongside a bunch of others, as it looked to streamline its business.
The Breakout was first introduced in 2013 in the Softail range and quickly became a customer favorite, but also a canvas for global custom shops to practice their talent on – case in point, the literal flood of modified Breakouts we keep uncovering here on autoevolution.
Now the model is back on the U.S. market, brand new in its 2023 model year guise, a bit unlike what came before, and packing “more muscle and flashing bright new styling over its long-and-lean chopper profile,” as its maker brags.
The 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout was confirmed as part of the bike maker’s flood of products that accompanied the start of the company’s 120th anniversary year.
What’s New
In the previous iteration, the Breakout came with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin in its frame. That’s no longer the case, as the bike’s beating heart is now the Milwaukee-Eight 117, pumping out 123 ft-lb of torque at 3,500 rpm and 101 hp at 4,750 rpm.
The size of the fuel tank has increased from 3.5 gallons (2020 version) to five gallons (from 13 liters to 19 liters), and it’s styled differently too. A low-profile chrome console runs the tank’s length in a bid to make the bike look longer.
Up front, the rider’s hands will touch a new steel handlebar that thanks to a new riser is 3/4 inches taller than before. This should make the 2023 Breakout’s controls easier to reach.
Although it generally remains the same from a visual standpoint, the new interpretation of the Softail comes with new chrome finishing touches on a large number of parts, including the intake, side covers, and muffler shields.
The connection to the ground is made through cast-aluminum wheels in a 26-spoke design and wrapped in Michelin Scorcher tires. Both the front and rear ones come in gloss black with machined details.
Harley already lists the 2023 Breakout as available for purchase, with a starting price of $20,999 for the Vivid Black version and $21,524 for the color one. Optional equipment not included, you should add to that $1,450 for freight and surcharge and, if you live in California, an extra $200 for emissions.
