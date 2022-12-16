120th Harley-Davidson Birthday Party Kicks Off January 18, 2023, Bike Lineup to Be Shown

Back in 1903, one of the biggest names to ever live in the motorcycling industry was born. It was then that the first two-wheeler to originate from the minds of William Harley, Arthur Davidson and Walter Davidson came to be, and the moment when an incredible journey for the Milwaukee company started.
That pretty much means in 2023 we’ll all be celebrating Harley’s 120th anniversary. It may not be such a momentous occasion as say the celebration of the centenary that also took place during our lifetime, but it’s big enough to be worth a massive party.
Celebrations will probably go on throughout the year, and they’ll start on January 18, when Harley-Davidson will try to get everyone all worked up. It’ll do so by announcing part of the 2023 lineup of motorcycles, but also by getting into the details of the first-ever Harley-Davidson Homecoming annual event.
We don’t know many official tidbits about what Harley has planned in the product field, but it does promise to show the first wave of motorcycles, accessories and clothes for the new year, which will shortly after become available to customers.
We do know a thing or two about Homecoming though. Announced in April 2022, the event will unfold on the streets of Milwaukee for about four days starting on July 13. More importantly, it is to become a festival capable of rivaling the veterans of this industry, the likes of Sturgis, The One Moto Show, or Daytona Bike Week.
Befitting such an event, we’re promised four days filled with “music, food, and moto-culture,” and January 18 will bring with it details on “entertainment, scheduled events, venues, ticket packages, and lodging.”
So, get ready for a wealth of Harley-Davidson news about a month from now, but also clear your schedule for what’s to come in July.
