Huge Motorcycle Festival Coming in 2023, It’s Called Harley-Davidson Homecoming

As it stands, our society has a long list of annual events dedicated to motorcycles. We’re not talking about the ones meant for racing bikes, but the get-togethers intended for the average Joes who enjoy the occasional outing on the backs of two-wheelers.
There’s no question about it that the most prominent of its kind in the U.S., and the world, for that matter, is the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, dating back to 1938 and drawing in, in recent times, crowds that regularly exceed half a million people.
Then, we have The One Moto Show, Daytona Bike Week, or Laconia Bike Week, among others, and they all conspire to make the launch of new motorcycle events very hard to pull off. But if your name is Harley-Davidson, that should not be a problem.
Next year, the Milwaukee company will celebrate its 120th anniversary, and that calls for some unique type of celebration. We’ll probably see special model launches and other special treats throughout the year, but also something called the Harley-Davidson Homecoming.
The festival was announced by Harley this week as an annual event taking place throughout the city, and lasting for four days. As with any such manifestation, we’ll get “music, food and moto-culture,” all bundled in the same package. In 2023, the Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival kicks off on July 13.
“We invite everyone, riders, non-riders and fans around the world, to join us in Milwaukee next summer for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming where we will celebrate 120 years of our incredible brand,” said in a statement Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson CEO.
“This will be the first in a series of unforgettable annual events in Milwaukee. Stay tuned for more details in coming months, and we look forward to celebrating with you in 2023.”
Harley is already offering people a chance to find lodging for the event. Full details can be found here.
