Harley-Davidson Kreator Shines an Amazing Shade of Gray Right Into Audi’s Face

A quick search into what the word kreator could mean when spelled with a “k” reveals the name of a 1980s thrash metal band that activated in Germany. From now on though, it could also stand for a 2017 Harley-Davidson Breakout modified by Polish specialist Nine Hills.
Now, modified Breakouts and custom builds put together by Nine Hills we’ve seen before, but this one is special in at least one respect: color. That would be a special shade of gray not often seen on motorcycles, shining so bright it could make even the inventor of the most popular type of gray in the world, Audi, jealous.
True, we’re not exactly taking Nardo Gray on this motorcycle, but just look at it: generously spread on the headlight fairing, fuel tank, and front and rear fenders, it is as close as otherwise boring colors will ever get to shining.
As for the bike itself, we’re looking at a conversion “clean in form, free from unnecessary graphics or design frills,” as its maker describes it. The absence of peculiar graphics and design ideas does not mean though this thing was not changed in some other ways.
Starting from the front, we get a fairing over the otherwise exposed headlight, and a re-making of the fuel tank and console to make them better flow into the rest of the two-wheeler.
Smaller bits, like the mudguards and seat, were handmade by Nine Hills, but larger ones, like the wheels, are no longer stock either. The rims are also meant to contrast the grayness of the build with their black and silver. Various covers, most of them of Arlen Ness make, have taken their rightful place on the motorcycle.
From a truly mechanical standpoint not much has changed, but we do get an Arlen Ness air filter and Vance & Hines exhaust over the engine, and a Legend air suspension to keep the bike properly on the road.
The Harley-Davidson Kreator (also known as Wizard) is an older Nine Hills build, but still listed on its website, and that only means these guys could easily recreate the build (or at least the stunning paint job) on other two-wheelers as well.
