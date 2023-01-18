Dark as Night Harley-Davidson Breakout Goes for Lamborghini Looks, Doesn’t Quite Get There

Lamborghinis are by nature very in-your-face cars. They’re rare, luxurious, and powerful, hence impossible to miss on the road or on the track. To make even more sure they get noticed, Lamborghini owners usually go for all sorts of colors and color combinations for the bodies of their cars, many of them, of course, very in-your-face too.
Black and associated grey hues are offered by Lamborghini for its models, with the Huracan for instance more than ready to be wrapped in Grigio Lynx, Nero Noctis, Grigio Telesto, Nero Granatus, Grigio Artis Lucido, Nero Nemesis, Grigio Acheso, or Grigio Keres. So, quite the extensive offering in this respect, but let me ask you: how many Lamborghinis have you seen wearing such dark hues?
Not many, let me tell you, and that means when someone sets out to create a Lamborghini tribute using some other machine as a base, black and grey are not exactly the colors you’d expect the project to wear. Yet here is a two-wheeled Lambo tribute doing just that.
The project is based on a 2014 Harley-Davidson Breakout and was put together by a French shop we know as Melk. The bike, number 14 in the crew’s portfolio, doesn’t necessarily stand out in the 32-motorcycles strong Melk lineup – in fact, it’s quite dull compared to others made by the same guys - but it caught our eye exactly because of the forced association with the Italian carmaker.
Melk says the custom Harley’s design was inspired by Lamborghini. It says the project was meant to “reproduce the brand's DNA with assertive proportions, clean contours, precise lines and clean surfaces.”
We’ll let you judge if the French succeeded in their quest, although personally, I can’t see such a great connection, despite claims that the Lamborghini inspiration can also be seen on the decorations performed on the fuel tank, engine spoiler, and front and rear mudguards.
What I can see is a custom Harley-Davidson like many others out there, with its merits. It comes with the usual list of modified, aftermarket or custom parts, hidden under an elaborate coating of Vivid Black, Light Gray satin and Gunmetal Metalic satin – the usual trio of colors Melk uses on the rides it makes.
Still relying on the stock frame, engine (now breathing through an Arlen Ness air filter and Vance & Hines exhaust), and wheels, the Breakout was gifted with a new rear fender, supplied by Thunderbike and rocking full LED lights. LEDs have been fitted at the opposite end as well, to go with the new grips, reshaped fuel tank, and foot controls.
Like all other Melk rides, many of which we’ve already discussed here on autoevolution, the Lambo-inspired Harley-Davidson Breakout is listed as available to order, but no mention of price is made.
