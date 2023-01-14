Android Auto Coolwalk Updated With Highly Anticipated Feature

Google has recently announced the highly anticipated Android Auto redesign that many people know as Coolwalk, and while the rollout in the stable channel is happening slowly, beta users have been running the update since early December.
The work on Coolwalk, however, is making good progress, and most recently, Google has started shipping another important feature to users in the Android Auto beta program.
Announced earlier this month, the seekable progress bar for music and podcasts is finally making its way to Android Auto users who have already received the redesigned interface. Google itself said the seek bar was one of the top requested features, especially as it allows users to skip ahead in a song or episode.
As it turns out, the new feature is now being enabled for users in the beta program, but the general availability in the testing builds hasn’t been reached just yet. In other words, not all beta users are getting the seek bar at this point, but the availability should improve in the coming days as more reliability data is collected.
The seek progress bar is available not only in Spotify and YouTube Music but in pretty much every music app that’s running on Android Auto. This is because Google has updated the music template on Android Auto, so it’s not an app-specific improvement, with the feature, therefore, being implemented system-wide.
Android Auto Coolwalk was originally announced last year at Google’s I/O event, and it was projected to go live for the production channel in the summer.
The search company, however, missed the release target, eventually bringing the redesign to the beta program in December. The public rollout was announced in early January, and it is expected to continue in the coming months, as Google uses a phased approach in order to ensure increased stability.
As for what makes Coolwalk such a highly desirable feature, it all comes down to the card-based UI that allows multiple apps to run side by side on the same screen, regardless of the display size. Inspired by the CarPlay Dashboard, Coolwalk puts the focus on the navigation experience, but at the same time, it also comes with dedicated cards for music playback, phone calls, and other information powered by Google Assistant (such as weather information).
If you haven’t received Coolwalk already, there’s not much you can do than wait for the redesign to be enabled on your device as well. The feature is enabled server-side, which means that Google improves the availability when it’s ready. Coolwalk isn’t tied to a specific app version, so updating to the latest version of Android Auto doesn’t guarantee the new design would be there.
At this point, the search giant hasn’t yet shared an ETA as to when the broad availability of Coolwalk is supposed to be reached, but if you're in the beta program, you could get the new seek bar in the latest build.
