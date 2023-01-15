This Is How You Set Up an Account on Honda Cars With Google Built-In, Goodbye Android Auto

As technological progress marches forward, Google is starting to be integrated into the infotainment systems of an increasing number of cars. As such, Honda is showing people how to enjoy the seamless driving experience it now provides.
Whether one thinks that is a good thing is up to the individual. Still, this does not mean the time of Android Auto is coming to an end. It could still remain the default option for a few people, as they already have it set up and it has become natural for them to use. When it comes to Apple CarPlay users, this feature is less attractive, as it does not offer the same connectivity to the ecosystem.
However, if you plan on making the switch, Honda shows how easy it is and how well Google has been integrated into its cars. From Google Maps to the dedicated assistant that can process voice commands, everything creates a seamless driving experience.
But let’s talk about how to set it up, and keep in mind that this is valid for Honda's version. As you turn on the infotainment system, you will be prompted to create a user account in order to enjoy all the features. Once that process begins, a disclaimer is shown, which has to be accepted in order to progress through the setup phase.
One thing to keep in mind here is that data sharing is turned on by default. There is an option to disable some of the data collection features here, (as is the case with the smartphones that have become part of our daily lives), so attention is warranted.
The process continues with the standard selection of the preferred language (English is the default option) and the naming of the profile. But it’s the next screen that once again requires your attention.
It’s a prompt that requires you to acknowledge Google’s terms of service, which you definitely should not rush through. This screen contains the settings for automatic updates, automatic map downloads, location usage, and automatic sending of diagnostic data. Depending on your preferences, it is advised you take the time to customize these options.
The next step is setting up a Google account or linking one you already have. This can be done through either your Android phone, iPhone, or car screen and is as simple as typing in an email (or phone number) and password.
Up next you have another decision to make regarding data collection, as Google will prompt you to pick whether you want the assistant to access information from your other signed-in devices. If you change your mind about this feature, it can be changed through the settings menu at a later date.
The last step is the last decision you will have to make, and it is again related to Google’s assistant. If you choose to opt for this feature, the system will learn how to provide navigation suggestions based on your routine and information from connected devices. Again, this can be changed at a later date, but you should be aware of all the data collection-related options in the system. If you are an iPhone user, though, this could be completely useless to you, as you are less likely to rely on Google's ecosystem for your other devices.
You are now done setting up your vehicle and an app suggestion screen will pop up, where you can download the ones you want. Following this step, you will be returned to the setup screen. Here you can either press “done for now” if you are the only person driving the car or choose to create a four-digit PIN to protect your profile.
To conclude, the setup process is simple, intuitive, and well-integrated, similar to the account creation process on a smartphone. But in a similar fashion, attention is warranted to personalization and data collection features. Nevertheless, it's a nice feature which could replace Android Auto, removing the need to waste your phone's battery.
However, if you plan on making the switch, Honda shows how easy it is and how well Google has been integrated into its cars. From Google Maps to the dedicated assistant that can process voice commands, everything creates a seamless driving experience.
But let’s talk about how to set it up, and keep in mind that this is valid for Honda's version. As you turn on the infotainment system, you will be prompted to create a user account in order to enjoy all the features. Once that process begins, a disclaimer is shown, which has to be accepted in order to progress through the setup phase.
One thing to keep in mind here is that data sharing is turned on by default. There is an option to disable some of the data collection features here, (as is the case with the smartphones that have become part of our daily lives), so attention is warranted.
The process continues with the standard selection of the preferred language (English is the default option) and the naming of the profile. But it’s the next screen that once again requires your attention.
It’s a prompt that requires you to acknowledge Google’s terms of service, which you definitely should not rush through. This screen contains the settings for automatic updates, automatic map downloads, location usage, and automatic sending of diagnostic data. Depending on your preferences, it is advised you take the time to customize these options.
The next step is setting up a Google account or linking one you already have. This can be done through either your Android phone, iPhone, or car screen and is as simple as typing in an email (or phone number) and password.
Up next you have another decision to make regarding data collection, as Google will prompt you to pick whether you want the assistant to access information from your other signed-in devices. If you change your mind about this feature, it can be changed through the settings menu at a later date.
The last step is the last decision you will have to make, and it is again related to Google’s assistant. If you choose to opt for this feature, the system will learn how to provide navigation suggestions based on your routine and information from connected devices. Again, this can be changed at a later date, but you should be aware of all the data collection-related options in the system. If you are an iPhone user, though, this could be completely useless to you, as you are less likely to rely on Google's ecosystem for your other devices.
You are now done setting up your vehicle and an app suggestion screen will pop up, where you can download the ones you want. Following this step, you will be returned to the setup screen. Here you can either press “done for now” if you are the only person driving the car or choose to create a four-digit PIN to protect your profile.
To conclude, the setup process is simple, intuitive, and well-integrated, similar to the account creation process on a smartphone. But in a similar fashion, attention is warranted to personalization and data collection features. Nevertheless, it's a nice feature which could replace Android Auto, removing the need to waste your phone's battery.