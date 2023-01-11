Top Google Maps Alternative Now Available for More Android Users

Sygic’s navigation software is already available on Android Automotive, but thanks to a new collaboration, the company is able to bring its solution even to those users whose cars aren’t equipped with the Google Play Store.
The company announced that Sygic GPS Navigation is launching in the Visteon AllGo App Store, thus not only helping this alternative app store grow but also providing more users with access to an advanced Google Maps alternative.
Visteon’s app store is running on Android Automotive and is specifically supposed to serve as a replacement for the Google Play Store. Launched in 2022, AllGo comes with a series of benefits over the native app store, as Visteon claims that it allows for more efficient development, distribution, and analytics of apps aimed at drivers.
With its own validation team, Visteon guarantees that all the apps you’ll find in its app store not only are safe to use, but also provide the proper experience for each vehicle out there.
Sygic is therefore joining the platform with its own navigation app, becoming available for more drivers running Android in their cars.
This is a big release for several reasons.
First, just like the mobile version of Android, Android Automotive allows carmakers to stick with third-party stores and therefore control the distribution of apps in a more efficient manner. Visteon, for example, emphasizes that one of the key features of its platform is support for over-the-air updates (though similar capabilities are also available on the Play Store), with the company claiming that each app is optimized for in-vehicle use.
Then, not all carmakers that adopt Android Automotive want to stick with the Google Play Store in the first place. BMW recently confirmed that its MY 2024 cars would also be fitted with Android Automotive, but instead of using the licensed version of the platform, the company will adopt the open-source sibling. This means BMW will have more control over the data collected from its cars, while also offering its own alternatives to Google services, including the Play Store.
As a result, BMW will use a third-party store as well, and while no further information has been shared on this front, Visteon’s platform looks like a solid pick for the Germans.
Sygic’s software is currently considered a top replacement for Google Maps pretty much on every platform where it is available. It comes with the essential feature package, including not only standard navigation, voice guidance, and traffic information but also offline maps and more advanced capabilities like wrong-way driver warnings.
With this release, the company is therefore expanding its availability on Android Automotive, as the company wants to be at a one-click distance from pretty much every driver out there in search of an advanced navigation solution.
