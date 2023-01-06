The New Android Auto Is Here But More Big Names Adopt Android Automotive

The adoption of Android Auto is growing at a really fast pace, and the debut of the new-generation experience should help the app better align with what consumers expect when connecting their Android phones to the head units in their cars.
In other words, Android Auto is growing bigger, and thanks to the card-based UI that’s now rolling out, there’s a chance that more users eventually embrace it.
In the meantime, however, Google is also investing in a more integrated experience in new-generation cars. Powered by Android Automotive, Google’s more ambitious strategy is also gaining pace, with the company itself dropping a hint that more big names are projected to adopt its fully-featured car operating system later this year (though the search behemoth has tried to remain as mysterious as possible and avoid spilling the beans early).
Polestar and Volvo are the two pioneers that spearhead the use of Android Automotive in the car industry, but several other companies, including GMC, Cadillac, Renault, and Chevrolet have also installed the operating system in their vehicles.
Not a long time ago, Honda joined this growing club as well with the 2023 Accord Touring, and according to Google’s teasers, big announcements on this front are coming from Ford and Lincoln too. No further specifics have been shared, but we should expect such news later this year when Ford announces the new models running Android Automotive.
As compared to Android Auto, Android Automotive is pre-installed in the vehicle and does not require a mobile phone to work. It is, therefore, capable of accessing more car data, including the settings of the air conditioning and the battery range.
Thanks to this upgraded set of data, Android Automotive can also offer more advanced capabilities than Android Auto. For example, when searching for routes to a user-defined destination, Google Maps can check the current level of the battery, calculate the distance to the provided address, and determine if the existing range needs a stop for recharging or not.
If it does, Google Maps can automatically search for charging stations along the route and configure the journey in such a way that the drive is as seamless as possible.
In addition, Google Assistant is also getting access to more vehicle functions, such as climate control systems. As such, you can control the air conditioning systems with nothing but voice commands, which essentially makes driving less distracting, as it allows you to keep your eyes on the road all the time.
Needless to say, Android Automotive is only available in new-generation cars and can’t be retrofitted into older vehicles. Or at least, not yet, as the aftermarket media receivers currently up for grabs are typically developed with Android Auto (and CarPlay) in mind.
