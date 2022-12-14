2023 Honda Accord Heading to Dealers Nationwide Next Month With Built-In Google Apps

Subsequent to the official unveiling a few weeks ago, Honda has announced that the all-new Accord has become their first-ever model to feature Google built-in apps.
Standard on the range-topping grade of the mid-size car, the Touring, has the Google Play store to download more apps besides the integrated Google Assistant and Google Maps.
With Google Assistant, users can easily access various functions of the car, while staying connected. For instance, they can tell the virtual assistant to call or text someone, and they can also skip to the next track, rewind it, set reminders, change the temperature, and navigate to a destination by using their voice. Google Maps takes care of the navigation part, and Google Play enables various third-party app downloads for music, audiobooks and podcasts, just like on a regular smartphone.
“For Honda customers, vehicle connectivity is becoming essential, providing features and services that deliver intuitive, easy-to-use and access functions that makes time spent in vehicles more fun and productive,” commented Honda America’s Vice President of CASE & Energy, Jay Joseph. “Our longstanding in-vehicle tech collaboration with Google helped enable the seamless integration of Google built-in features in the all-new 2023 Honda Accord.”
Besides the integrated Google apps, as well as others that can make their way to the new-gen Accord’s infotainment system, on the 12.3-inch touchscreen display, the car also features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. The smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is on deck too, and it also has a 6-inch head-up display, a 12-speaker sound system from Bose, and a wireless charging pad, among others. The Honda Sensing bundle of driving assistance gear is also included, bringing all sorts of safety features, and all versions of the Accord can be updated over the air.
Powered by a 192-hp (195 ps / 143 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque 1.5-liter turbo-four on the LX and EX, and by a 204-hp (207 ps / 152 kW) and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm) 2.0-liter hybrid on the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring, the 2023 Honda Accord will start arriving at dealers in January.
