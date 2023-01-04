Google Maps Is No Longer the World’s Number One Navigation App

More on this:

1 Top Google Maps Rival Announces Major Takeover, Navigation Focus Unchanged

2 Google Maps Rival Collapses as Users No Longer Need the App, Only Sky the Limit Now

3 Widespread CarPlay Bug Makes Google Maps Users Jump Ship, No Wonder Apple Ignores Reports

4 The Google Maps Feature Many Users Think Is a Bug, And How to Fix It Once and for All

5 The Revolutionary Waze Feature Google Maps Should Copy Right Now