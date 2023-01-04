Google Maps Is No Longer the World’s Number One Navigation App

While Google Maps is generally referred to as the world’s number one mobile navigation app, the leading company in the mapping world isn’t the Mountain View-based search giant.
Recent research conducted by Omdia reveals that HERE has managed to beat all its rivals, including here not only Google but also TomTom and Mapbox.
This year’s edition of the Location Platform Index, therefore, puts HERE in first place. The industry analyst firm ranked companies investing in this space by completeness and reach, and in every single category, HERE got a better score than its competitors.
When it comes to completeness, Omdia analyzed criteria like core data, mapping and platform capabilities, the services supported by the platform, and how efficient the parent company’s monetization strategy is.
As a result, HERE obtained an overall score of 7.88 points, followed by Google with 7.47 points. TomTom secured the third spot with 6.76 points, while Mapbox was the fourth company in the charts with 6.03 points.
What sets HERE apart from the rest of the crowd is its presence in the automotive market. Its software is already being used by a growing number of carmakers, and the parent company is trying to expand its offering with new-generation traffic solutions aimed not only at companies but also at transport agencies and city authorities.
It’s obviously one of the leading names with it comes to data collection, which essentially makes its software more accurate, with Omdia specifically praising the company for its focus on safety solutions as well.
As far as Google Maps goes, the analysis shows that the application is still behind rival HERE when looking at the existing partnerships in the automotive industry. On the other hand, the best things about Google Maps are its gigantic user base for consumer services, mostly powered by Android (where the application is offered as pre-loaded), the support for advanced solutions like crowdsourcing, the regular updates, and the way it integrates AI, AR, and cloud capabilities developed by Google.
On the other hand, the study shows that Google Maps is struggling in China “due to the lack of access,” whereas rivals like HERE are already among the top choices in the country. Furthermore, Google’s solution still doesn’t seem to be fully committed to improving certain components, such as ride-sharing and asset tracking, while its ADAS support is yet to reach the advanced level currently available in competing products.
One potential growth engine for Google Maps, however, is the adoption of Android Auto, as the platform helps the navigation app increase its market share in the automotive space. Furthermore, Google Maps is also available on Android Automotive, and thanks to partnerships between Google and carmakers, its adoption could eventually rise in the long term.
