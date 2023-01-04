Major Android Auto Issue Left Unfixed, Users Obviously Feeling Abandoned

While in the software world bugs typically come and go, in the Android Auto ecosystem they just come. This is because Google never seems to be in a rush to address the glitches encountered by users, and way too often, the updates that the company releases come with zero changelog information to let us know what’s being resolved.
As a result, it’s really not a big surprise that some users feel lost when trying to deal with Android Auto bugs. But when it comes to a glitch that causes everything on the screen to be larger than usual, the one that’s causing so much frustration is the lack of response from Google.
First spotted in the summer, the issue makes Android Auto impossible to use, as the icons, the status bar, and pretty much everything else are upscaled for no clear reason.
Obviously, this seems to indicate a glitchy connection, but users claim they’ve tried everything, from new cables to resetting both the mobile phone and the head unit.
Nothing worked to produce a real improvement, and recently, several users confirmed that the same behavior keeps plaguing their devices as well.
At one point, it seemed that only Xiaomi devices were affected, so users now believe that Google has decided to abandon the investigation and let the Chinese phone maker deal with the whole thing. A patch, however, is still nowhere to be seen, and nobody knows precisely who must come up with a fix.
“This was happening in my Chevy Malibu using the stock unit. I believe I cleared the cache and app storage and the issue went away for a while, but it then returned again and I ended up installing an older APK and the issue was no longer present,” one user explained on the forums, therefore suggesting one possible fix.
If the downgrade to an earlier version of Android Auto brought things back to normal, then the app itself is the one to blame for the glitch. Unfortunately, running an older version of Android Auto isn’t always a solution and can only be used temporarily, as Google eventually forces the update to the latest release for obvious reasons.
If you believe this solution is worth a try, you can find all the Android Auto APK builds on this page. Just download the APK installer, tap it to launch the downgrade, and then make sure that you grant the permission to install apps from sources other than the Google Play Store.
At this point, nobody knows for sure if Google and Xiaomi are at least monitoring the bug reports, so you’d better not hold your breath for a full fix until one of the two companies acknowledges the investigation.
