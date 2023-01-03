Forget About Android Auto and CarPlay as Samsung Makes Both Look Ridiculous

Let’s be honest about it: both Android Auto and CarPlay completely overhaul the experience behind the wheel, and this is precisely why so many car owners are drooling over a head unit that supports them.
On the other hand, the investments in Android Automotive and the new-generation CarPlay are living proof that both systems can be improved even further, especially as cars are getting smarter, not only in terms of autonomous driving, but also as far as the cabin is slowly becoming a living room on wheels.
Enter Samsung.
Samsung Display, which is actually Samsung’s unit in charge of building screens (and also the one that builds the displays Apple uses for the iPhone), attended this year’s CES with something that makes both Android Auto and CarPlay look ridiculously old.
The so-called New Digital Cockpit is South Koreans’ own proposal for the next-generation cabin that should be used in a self-driving vehicle.
As you can tell from the image, and which kind of makes sense given Samsung Display created the concept, everything in this digital cockpit comes down to the screen. The dashboard combines a 34-inch and a 15.6-inch display into one almighty screen that looks, well, futuristic. Given the gigantic screen estate, the large screen has different purposes, so it can display car data when driving or be used for entertainment when the vehicle is in autonomous driving mode.
The display on the dash uses 700R curvature, so it’s facing the driver, which means that the experience, no matter if we’re talking about driving or infotainment, is specifically aimed at the person behind the wheel. When the vehicle is in manual driving mode, the driver should be able to focus on the road without being bothered by the massive screen in front of their eyes.
If you’ve been keeping an eye on Samsung’s presence at CES, you probably already know that this isn’t the first time the South Korean company attends the show with a digital cockpit concept. The first time it did this was in 2018, but since then, it has continuously refined the idea with more upgrades and larger screens.
Last year, for instance, the digital cockpit used a 49-inch screen that was installed right in front of the windshield, totally transforming the cabin when the car wasn’t moving (or when it was in self-driving mode). The screen was supposed to allow not only for watching movies, but also for playing games and, of course, for working, because that’s precisely what everybody wants to do when waiting to pick up their kids from school.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind all these ideas are nothing but concepts, but don’t be too surprised if we end up seeing such digital cockpits entering mass production by the end of the decade.
Enter Samsung.
Samsung Display, which is actually Samsung’s unit in charge of building screens (and also the one that builds the displays Apple uses for the iPhone), attended this year’s CES with something that makes both Android Auto and CarPlay look ridiculously old.
The so-called New Digital Cockpit is South Koreans’ own proposal for the next-generation cabin that should be used in a self-driving vehicle.
As you can tell from the image, and which kind of makes sense given Samsung Display created the concept, everything in this digital cockpit comes down to the screen. The dashboard combines a 34-inch and a 15.6-inch display into one almighty screen that looks, well, futuristic. Given the gigantic screen estate, the large screen has different purposes, so it can display car data when driving or be used for entertainment when the vehicle is in autonomous driving mode.
The display on the dash uses 700R curvature, so it’s facing the driver, which means that the experience, no matter if we’re talking about driving or infotainment, is specifically aimed at the person behind the wheel. When the vehicle is in manual driving mode, the driver should be able to focus on the road without being bothered by the massive screen in front of their eyes.
If you’ve been keeping an eye on Samsung’s presence at CES, you probably already know that this isn’t the first time the South Korean company attends the show with a digital cockpit concept. The first time it did this was in 2018, but since then, it has continuously refined the idea with more upgrades and larger screens.
Last year, for instance, the digital cockpit used a 49-inch screen that was installed right in front of the windshield, totally transforming the cabin when the car wasn’t moving (or when it was in self-driving mode). The screen was supposed to allow not only for watching movies, but also for playing games and, of course, for working, because that’s precisely what everybody wants to do when waiting to pick up their kids from school.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind all these ideas are nothing but concepts, but don’t be too surprised if we end up seeing such digital cockpits entering mass production by the end of the decade.