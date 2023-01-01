What’s Next for Apple CarPlay in 2023

Announced last year, the new CarPlay is supposed to push the experience powered by an iPhone to a completely new level.
In so many ways, Apple’s strategy for the upgraded version of CarPlay is similar to Android Automotive, as it all starts with a partnership with traditional carmakers.
But on the other hand, the objective of the new CarPlay is much more ambitious, and here is precisely why.
First and foremost, what you need to know about the new CarPlay is that it’s projected to launch this year on new-generation vehicles. In other words, you won’t be able to bring it to models that are already on the market, so the traditional aftermarket upgrades wouldn’t help this time.
Unfortunately, this is also expected to significantly impact the adoption of the new CarPlay experience. Because it won’t be available on the cars currently on the road, only buyers of new vehicles will be able to give it a try. And while its adoption will gradually improve in the coming years, the development is unlikely to make much progress overnight, especially because of the limited number of users who can’t contribute with valuable feedback.
CarPlay in late 2023 on MY 2024 vehicles, and this theoretically means that customers wouldn’t be able to try out the new experience until the next year. However, we should at least get a clear picture of what the new CarPlay is all about once the new vehicles are announced, possibly at the auto shows in the fall.
One of the biggest upgrades on the new CarPlay is the multi-display support, which means that the interface now expands to all displays in the cabin. While the current version of CarPlay only runs on the head unit that is installed in the car, the new CarPlay will be compatible not only with the infotainment system but also with the instrument cluster and all the other displays that may be installed in the vehicle.
And speaking of the instrument cluster support, this is one of the features that will substantially upgrade the experience with CarPlay.
Because of the integration with the dashboard, CarPlay can now read additional information, including the fuel level, the speedometer, the engine temperature, and so on. Furthermore, CarPlay will be able to customize the UI according to the settings of each vehicle maker, therefore providing a personalized experience a la Android Automotive.
This is actually one of the best things about Android Automotive as well. While the underlying code is pretty much the same in all cars running Android Automotive, Google allows carmakers to customize the UI by applying a different skin on top of the raw operating system.
In the case of CarPlay, Apple will also allow carmakers to customize the UI, though it remains to be seen just how much freedom the company is going to offer on this front, given its renowned walled garden approach.
Just like Android Automotive, the upgraded CarPlay experience will be deeply integrated into the cabin, so it’ll be able to read additional information, such as the air climate settings. CarPlay will be deeply connected to vehicle settings as well, including the heated steering wheel, the heated seats, and so on.
But at the end of the day, the new CarPlay will still be an Apple product in all regards. The company wants the raw experience to clearly reminds of the iPhone, so the interface will be significantly inspired by the other devices currently in the lineup of the Cupertino-based tech giants.
In addition, CarPlay will sport integration with HomeKit, so drivers will be able to control their smart home right from the displays in the car. As a result, opening the garage door will be possible with a simple tap on the screen.
Needless to say, CarPlay is going to be a massive upgrade to the current experience, so it’s now just a matter of time until it makes its way to the market in the first cars. Fingers crossed for the adoption of CarPlay to improve at a fast pace, as this is something that’s truly critical for the future of the platform.
