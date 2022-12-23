Android Auto Vibes All Over Again: Update Breaks Down Essential CarPlay Feature

Many people think CarPlay is the more reliable and stable alternative to Android Auto, and at some level, they’re not wrong.
On most occasions, Apple’s walled garden serves its purpose just right, but from time to time, the iOS updates released by the Cupertino-based tech giant produce more harm than good.
And this seems to be the case with iOS 16.2 as well.
Released with much fanfare earlier this month, this latest version of iOS is supposed to provide users with lots of improvements, including enhanced encryption for iCloud data, an updated lock screen experience with new widgets, and Always-On Display refinements for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
But at the same time, it also seems to be causing a glitch that Android Auto users are very familiar with: the digital assistant bundled with the operating system is now unresponsive for a reason that is yet to be determined.
Siri is a piece of technology whose role is to make the interaction with CarPlay and the running apps a lot more convenient and straightforward behind the wheel. It powers the voice commands that drivers can use on CarPlay, and as such, it plays a big role in the way drivers can control their apps.
After the update to iOS 16.2, however, Siri seems to be completely broken down. Everything is muted, and while Siri does offer visual feedback that it’s processing a certain command, no audio confirmation is being offered.
As a result, Siri fails to run every task, essentially making it impossible to use voice commands on CarPlay.
Users who have encountered the glitch claim that the typical workarounds don’t produce any improvements, though someone says that changing the language from English (US) to English (UK) somehow brought things back to normal.
The glitch seems to happen mostly on iOS 16.2, so at first glance, the most recent operating system update introduced by Apple is the one to blame for the whole thing. The iPhone maker has recently stopped signing iOS 16.1.2, so downgrading is no longer an option either.
Of course, Apple is yet to acknowledge the bug, and as per the company’s typical approach, it’s hard to believe it would ever say a single word about what’s happening. This means users are all alone in their attempts to find a fix, at least until a new iOS update goes live in early 2023.
At the end of the day, the bad news is that the Siri experience is going from bad to worse these days, and the updates that Apple ships to iPhones out there don’t bring any good news on this front. Hopefully, everything would get back to normal with the release of iOS 16.3, though right now, the aforementioned glitch also seems to happen in the latest beta builds.
