Here’s Proof CarPlay Is Prone to the Same Problems as Android Auto

They say CarPlay is the more stable and reliable alternative to Android Auto, and this is the reason some people end up making the transition, hoping the grass is greener on the other side.
While Apple’s walled garden does come with some benefits in terms of general stability, CarPlay is prone to the same problems as Android Auto, pretty much because apps are often the ones to blame for the whole thing.
In other words, a glitch in a third-party app could wreak havoc behind the wheel, so at the end of the day, Apple and Google have nothing to do with it.
Living proof is a recent widespread glitch that showed up on CarPlay and is still causing much frustration among Apple users.
Spotify somehow ends up getting stuck on CarPlay after playing the first song, with a manual reload of the app or the playlist apparently the only way to get it up and running again.
In other words, if you get behind the wheel, start the engine, and CarPlay loads, Spotify is only able to play the first song, after which it gets stuck for whatever reason. Manually choosing what to play next seems to be the only workaround available at this point, especially given Spotify hasn’t yet acknowledged the problem, and a fix doesn’t seem to be on the radar.
At first glance, this only appears to happen when Spotify is running, so it’s most likely an app-specific glitch that the parent company, and not Apple, needs to deal with. The freezing showed up last week, and now I’m seeing quite a lot of people complaining of the same thing, most likely because they installed the faulty update causing the error.
Of course, if you haven’t installed the latest Spotify update on your iPhone, you might want to wait until a new version goes live if the CarPlay experience is important for you.
In other words, a glitch in a third-party app could wreak havoc behind the wheel, so at the end of the day, Apple and Google have nothing to do with it.
Living proof is a recent widespread glitch that showed up on CarPlay and is still causing much frustration among Apple users.
Spotify somehow ends up getting stuck on CarPlay after playing the first song, with a manual reload of the app or the playlist apparently the only way to get it up and running again.
In other words, if you get behind the wheel, start the engine, and CarPlay loads, Spotify is only able to play the first song, after which it gets stuck for whatever reason. Manually choosing what to play next seems to be the only workaround available at this point, especially given Spotify hasn’t yet acknowledged the problem, and a fix doesn’t seem to be on the radar.
At first glance, this only appears to happen when Spotify is running, so it’s most likely an app-specific glitch that the parent company, and not Apple, needs to deal with. The freezing showed up last week, and now I’m seeing quite a lot of people complaining of the same thing, most likely because they installed the faulty update causing the error.
Of course, if you haven’t installed the latest Spotify update on your iPhone, you might want to wait until a new version goes live if the CarPlay experience is important for you.