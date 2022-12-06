The Mysterious Red Dot That CarPlay Users Just Can’t Ignore

They say CarPlay is more stable and reliable than Android Auto, and at some level, this isn’t necessarily wrong.
In many ways, Apple’s walled garden works on the CarPlay front as well, but this doesn’t mean everything is always flawless in a car where the iPhone maker’s app is running. There are bugs on CarPlay too, and some of them are so hard to fix that waiting for Apple to come up with a solution is the only option.
And man, such a thing could take time, as Apple has never been in a rush to release a CarPlay fix.
One of the most recent, and in so many ways, frustrating, bugs in CarPlay comes down to a red notification dot that shows up on the voicemail icon you see when launching the dialer.
In theory, a red notification dot that shows up over this icon tells you there’s a new voicemail that you need to read. But upon further inspection, this is just a bug and, in fact, no new voicemail is waiting in your inbox.
I noticed the red dot a long time ago on CarPlay but never paid attention to it, but as it turns out, it’s now becoming more widespread. Users here on reddit claim they’ve tried everything to make the dot go away, including a reboot of the phone, a full reset of the network settings, and even a full reset of the infotainment unit.
Nothing brought things back to normal, and given there’s no new voicemail, making the red dot go away is pretty much impossible.
Several users have chimed in, saying the red dot is sticking in CarPlay for them too, and I can confirm that the same thing is happening in my car as well. For some reason, the red dot showed up once again quite recently, but as I said earlier, this behavior isn’t new.
If I’m not wrong, the first time I spotted the notification indication on the voicemail icon was approximately one year ago when I was using an iPhone 12 Pro on the previous version of iOS. Now some users are blaming the most recent update for the operating system, namely iOS 16.1.2, but I’m almost certain this isn’t something specific to this iOS release.
At this point, no workaround is known to exist, so once again, the only option is to wait and hope for Apple to come up with a fix. Of course, you can always do the same thing as I did and just ignore the red notification indicator completely. Needless to say, this doesn’t work if you’re actually using the voicemail, so hopefully, the Cupertino-based tech giant would get the message and look into the whole thing ASAP.
