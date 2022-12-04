Everybody Loves CarPlay, But Here’s How an iPad Makes It Look Outdated

The adoption of CarPlay is on the rise, and the whole thing happens for a very good reason. Thanks to the likes of Android Auto and CarPlay, the driving experience overall is significantly upgraded, as drivers can take advantage of the larger screen in the cabin for things like navigation, music streaming, and so on.
One of the main benefits of these apps is the way they contribute to reducing distraction behind the wheel. Both Android and CarPlay integrate a digital assistant, so you can interact with everything you see on the screen with the help of voice commands.
On the other hand, one of the things almost everybody hates about the two apps is the app limitations they come with.
For instance, neither Android Auto nor CarPlay allows drivers to run Netflix or YouTube on the display in the dashboard. While this is obviously a big no-no when the car is in motion, users should totally be allowed to watch videos when the car is parked. Just imagine how great this could be when waiting to pick up the kids from school, for example.
While in the Android Auto world there are several ways to unlock these apps, Apple’s walled garden makes the whole thing much harder unless you want to jailbreak your iPhone.
This is one of the reasons so many people are drooling over an upgrade to a full iPad.
Soundman Car Audio on YouTube demonstrates how a custom dash mod makes CarPlay feel obsolete, all thanks to an iPad that takes over the infotainment capabilities in the car. The custom dash mod exhibits incredible build quality, and it looks like factory-installed equipment.
The big change is that it has enough room for a large 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so not only that all the CarPlay limitations are gone, but drivers are also provided with a much bigger screen.
This custom dash mod was created for a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, but with the right skills, a similar project can be put together for pretty much any car model out there.
At the end of the day, with an iPad integrated into the dashboard, the driving experience evolves way beyond what CarPlay can do today. Not to mention the screen quality, as the iPad is currently one of the leading high-end tablets on the market, obviously selling for a premium.
The only downside of a custom dash mod? Probably the attention such a thing receives, as an iPad sitting on your dashboard could eventually turn your car into a target for thieves looking for easy money. This Jeep Wrangler dash mod, however, comes with a sliding mechanism, so you can always remove the iPad and take it inside whenever you leave the car.
