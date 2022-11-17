Android Auto 8.5 Now Available for Everyone, Here's How To Download It Without Waiting

Google has just started the rollout of a new stable version of Android Auto, but as usual, the process takes place in phases through the Google Play Store.
In other words, not everybody is getting Android Auto 8.5 on day one. The phased rollout gives Google more time to monitor the reliability of the update and discover potential bugs early, so some users would have to wait longer than others to receive the update.
On the other hand, Android Auto users out there can always update using the little trick that involves getting the APK installer manually.
To do this, just head over to this page and download the Android Auto 8.5 APK installer. Then, save the file on your device, tap it to begin the installation, and let the process finish. When it’s done, you should be running the latest version of Android Auto – the one that Google is now rolling out through the Play Store.
Make sure you allow the installation of apps on your Android device from sources other than the Google Play Store – you might receive a permission prompt after running the APK installer, so click “allow” to let the process continue.
As for what’s new in Android Auto 8.5, this update comes without a changelog, but worth knowing is that it doesn’t bring any news on the Coolwalk front.
Google has recently enabled Coolwalk in the Android Auto beta program, so if you were hoping to get the redesign as part of the update to version 8.5, this isn’t going to happen. For the time being, Coolwalk remains a beta feature, and as it turns out, the search giant has no intention to bring it to production devices out there earlier than 2023.
If anything, Android Auto 8.5 comes with additional fixes and polishing, so overall, it should offer a more refined experience from one end to the other.
