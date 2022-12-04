Bentley Mulliner Batur Is Bulking Up, Looks Like the Ultimate Muscle Car

After a rather long time during which we haven’t heard anything about it, Bentley’s Mulliner Batur has returned to our attention, and it is due to a very bold digital take on it.
Signed by ildar_project and shared on social media earlier this week, it looks ready to challenge (pun intended) Hellcats, ZL1s, and GT500s to a drag race, subsequent to taking its driver there in the utmost comfort, because this is still a grand tourer and a very pricey one in case you forgot.
One of the most striking add-ons comes in the form of those fender flares, which have made it much wider than stock. A more pronounced spoiler was attached to the front bumper, and at the back, it has a wing mounted on the trunk lid. The chrome-delete package, matte black finish, and bigger wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern, and thinner tires wrapped around them, round off the virtual tuning job.
Considering that the production of the Bentley Mulliner Batur is capped at only 18 units, it is likely that no owner would dare give theirs anything more than perhaps new wheels, as pretty much anything else would make it less valuable complete to a bone-stock example. All copies have been spoken for, despite each one being a seven-digit affair.
In terms of power, the Batur is Bentley’s punchiest production model ever made. It uses an upgraded version of the twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12, which was massaged to pump out more than 730 hp (740 ps / 544 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. There is still no word on the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint and top speed, but since it is 80 hp (81 ps / 60 kW) and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) of torque more powerful than the Continental GT Speed, it is also quicker. The latter needs 3.5 seconds for the acceleration and maxes out at 208 mph (335 kph).
