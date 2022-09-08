Bentley Batur Shooting Brake Imagined With More Elegant Profile, Increased Practicality

Shown last month as the company’s most powerful production car ever made, the Bentley Mulliner Batur has already inspired rendering artists, and the latest virtual proposal imagines it as a veritable three-door model.
It sports a slightly longer roof that now ends with a spoiler, a proper tailgate, and slightly thinner rear pillars. Elsewhere, j.b.cars chose to keep it simple, so it sports the stock design at the front, sides, and rear, and still rides on the original wheels.
While a Shooting Brake version of the Bentley Mulliner Batur would obviously come with the increased practicality of a tailgate instead of a trunk lid, not to mention additional space behind the seats, the crew from Crewe won’t make one. Thus, the jet set will have to make do with the grand touring coupe when it comes to this model, whose production is capped at 18 units.
As you likely already know, all of them have been spoken for, despite the very steep base price that puts it in the seven-digit zone. Owners will be able to choose between a variety of colors for the exterior and interior, with the latter coming with its own choice of upholstery and trim, decorated with the optional 18K gold controls.
Deliveries of the Bentley Mulliner Batur will kick off next summer, and all of them will rock the same engine under the hood. You are looking at an updated variant of the twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12, making over 730 hp (740 ps / 544 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. That’s a healthy increase over the Continental GT Speed, which is a 3.5-second car from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph). The automaker hasn’t said anything about the performance of the limited-edition model, but it should be a bit quicker than its more mainstream sibling.
