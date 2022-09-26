Bentley Mulliner Batur Makes European Debut Alongside Original R Type Continental

Bentley is bringing the ultra-exclusive Mulliner Batur to Chantilly Arts & Elegance near Paris for its European debut. Only 18 examples have been commissioned with the British carmaker, and they’re already sold out.
The Mulliner Batur is Bentley’s most powerful road car yet, featuring the brand’s latest design language which is centered around minimalism and elegance. Those who wish to see it in person can do so by attending the Concours d’Elegance at Domaine de Chantilly, where Bentley has teamed up with fashion house Balmain. The vehicle will be chaperoned on-location by both male and female models.
“We are thrilled to return to Chantilly Arts & Elegance – it is the most beautiful and elegant concours anywhere in the world. It is a truly fitting place to reveal the Bentley Mulliner Batur in Europe, heir to the Bacalar. This limited production model offers a flavor of a new Bentley design language that will ultimately guide our future range of models,” said Bentley exec, Balazs Rooz.
Created under the supervision of design boss Andreas Mindt, each Batur is handcrafted in Crewe, England, by the company’s bespoke coachbuilder, Mulliner. Like its predecessor, the Bacalar, the Batur is named after a body of water, specifically one found on the Indonesian island of Bali.
Powering the Mulliner Batur is a 6.0-liter twin turbocharged W12 engine, good for 740 hp (750 ps) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. Other technical highlights include the speed-tuned air suspension, active torque vectoring (with eLSD), four-wheel steering and 48V electric anti-roll bars.
Customers can choose between an almost limitless array of options, such as 3D-printed 18-carat gold, titanium bits or sustainable natural fiber composites.
Bentley is also taking this opportunity to celebrate the Continental, which is why an original R Type model is being showcased along with the Batur for our viewing pleasure. The R Type Continental used to be the fastest four-seater car in the world back in 1952, not to mention the most expensive one.
