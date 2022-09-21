Supercar Blondie's Domi Gives Us a Closer Look at the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed

Dominika Sofroniciova from Supercar Blondie has recently experienced the Continental GT Speed up close and personal. Her review of the W12-engined grand tourer begins with a small mistake, calling the 2022 model “the most powerful production Bentley ever built.” Had she said that it's “the most powerful Continental GT currently in production,” well...
The most powerful Bentley ever built is the Mulliner Batur, which packs 730 horsepower and 738 pound-foot (1,000 Nm) from a 6.0L twin-turbo W12 shared with the Continental GT Speed. When it comes to series-production Bentleys, the Continental GT-based Supersports from 2017 takes the cake with 700 horsepower and 750 pound-foot (1,017 Nm).
Turning our attention back to the 2022 model, the Continental GT Speed cranks out a very respectable 650 horsepower and 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque. An eight-speed transmission of the dual-clutch variety is tasked with sending the goodies to all four wheels. 50 percent of the torque goes to the front wheels in the normal driving mode. Engaging sport mode sends a bit more to the rear wheels, which are complemented by an e-LSD for better traction in slippery conditions and improved on-throttle adjustability.
As far as the exterior is concerned, Domi can’t get enough of the superb-looking grille and crystal-cut headlights. The interior screams luxury as well, starting with the half-leather and half-Alcantara door panels and steering wheel. The dashboard and center console are splendid, as expected of such an expensive car, but rear legroom and headroom are appalling.
“There is no space, and I’m small, so trust me when I say it’s tight,” said Dominika. “I don’t see any climate controls in here, and there’s no AC.”
As for the interior’s highlight, the three-sided rotating display is definitely that. Depending on the driver’s mood, it provides a choice of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analog gauges, or an elegant veneer.
The review ends with a short driving segment on public roads, which isn’t exactly good enough to get a better picture of the car’s handling. What prospective customers need to know is that back in March 2021 when the Continental GT Speed rolled out, Bentley waxed lyrical about “the most dynamic road car” they’ve ever produced. From the electronic all-wheel-steering system to 48-volt active anti-roll control and three-chamber active air suspension, there’s a lot to like about this variant of the CGT.
Turning our attention back to the 2022 model, the Continental GT Speed cranks out a very respectable 650 horsepower and 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque. An eight-speed transmission of the dual-clutch variety is tasked with sending the goodies to all four wheels. 50 percent of the torque goes to the front wheels in the normal driving mode. Engaging sport mode sends a bit more to the rear wheels, which are complemented by an e-LSD for better traction in slippery conditions and improved on-throttle adjustability.
As far as the exterior is concerned, Domi can’t get enough of the superb-looking grille and crystal-cut headlights. The interior screams luxury as well, starting with the half-leather and half-Alcantara door panels and steering wheel. The dashboard and center console are splendid, as expected of such an expensive car, but rear legroom and headroom are appalling.
“There is no space, and I’m small, so trust me when I say it’s tight,” said Dominika. “I don’t see any climate controls in here, and there’s no AC.”
As for the interior’s highlight, the three-sided rotating display is definitely that. Depending on the driver’s mood, it provides a choice of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analog gauges, or an elegant veneer.
The review ends with a short driving segment on public roads, which isn’t exactly good enough to get a better picture of the car’s handling. What prospective customers need to know is that back in March 2021 when the Continental GT Speed rolled out, Bentley waxed lyrical about “the most dynamic road car” they’ve ever produced. From the electronic all-wheel-steering system to 48-volt active anti-roll control and three-chamber active air suspension, there’s a lot to like about this variant of the CGT.