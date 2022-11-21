What Coolwalk? Google Still Trying to Figure Out Why Android Auto Isn’t Working for Some

Buying the latest and greatest Google smartphone isn’t by any means a guarantee that Android Auto would be running smoothly in your car.
It’s not us saying it but many of those who actually figured this out the hard way. Bugs that were discovered shortly after the Pixel 7 was released caused Android Auto to fail to launch in some cars, all due to what eventually proved to be a compatibility issue.
Google has already released a fix to get Android Auto up and running on the Pixel 7, with the first devices receiving it in late October.
In the last few weeks, however, several users confirmed that the connectivity problems persist in their cars, calling for the company to continue the investigation, and if needed, to release another fix.
While the search giant has so far remained tight-lipped on everything related to a second fix, it looks like the investigation continues.
In an update to the list of known bugs in Android Auto, a Google Community Specialist says the connectivity issues experienced by Pixel 7 owners are still being looked into. The patch is listed as a “work in progress,” though right now, there’s no ETA as to when the fix could go live.
In the meantime, there’s not much you can try to fix Android Auto on a Pixel 7, other than the generic workarounds. Some say that clearing the cache and the data sometimes brings Android Auto back to a working state, but of course, this isn’t a universal fix that does the magic for everybody out there. Trying out different cables and reinstalling Android Auto don’t seem to make any difference right now.
The good news is that Google hasn’t abandoned the work on a fix despite an initial patch, so fingers crossed for the second update to go live sooner rather than later.
Google has already released a fix to get Android Auto up and running on the Pixel 7, with the first devices receiving it in late October.
In the last few weeks, however, several users confirmed that the connectivity problems persist in their cars, calling for the company to continue the investigation, and if needed, to release another fix.
While the search giant has so far remained tight-lipped on everything related to a second fix, it looks like the investigation continues.
In an update to the list of known bugs in Android Auto, a Google Community Specialist says the connectivity issues experienced by Pixel 7 owners are still being looked into. The patch is listed as a “work in progress,” though right now, there’s no ETA as to when the fix could go live.
In the meantime, there’s not much you can try to fix Android Auto on a Pixel 7, other than the generic workarounds. Some say that clearing the cache and the data sometimes brings Android Auto back to a working state, but of course, this isn’t a universal fix that does the magic for everybody out there. Trying out different cables and reinstalling Android Auto don’t seem to make any difference right now.
The good news is that Google hasn’t abandoned the work on a fix despite an initial patch, so fingers crossed for the second update to go live sooner rather than later.