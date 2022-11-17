Don’t Update Google Maps If You Use Android Auto Without Touch

More on this:

1 Hello Again, Google Maps: Horrible Waze Experience on Android Auto and CarPlay

2 Here's the Kind of Wrong Exit From a Roundabout You Can't Blame on Google Maps

3 This Google Maps Rival Is Offering a Waze Alternative as Well

4 These Are Google’s Top Five Google Maps Features All Users Should Try Out Today

5 Navigation App Lures Google Maps Users With a New Update on iPhone and CarPlay