Don’t Update Google Maps If You Use Android Auto Without Touch

Google Maps is obviously one of the most popular applications on Android Auto, so the tiniest change or problem could eventually affect plenty of users.
This is precisely what seems to be happening right now, as a bug in Google Maps is believed to be the culprit of input problems in Android Auto.
The issue takes place on devices without touch support, so users who rely on a knob to use Android Auto sometimes experience unexpected freezing at random times. Android Auto eventually gets unresponsive, and force-closing the app or disconnecting the mobile device from the head unit temporarily restores it.
Users on Reddit claim this is happening in various cars where a control knob is being used for input, so at first glance, it’s not a model-specific problem.
But on the other hand, the reports seem to indicate that it’s not a glitch caused by Android Auto either, as the whole thing is happening only when Google Maps is running.
In other words, it’s the navigation app the one that must be blamed this time – more specifically, some users explain that downgrading from the latest Google Maps update to a previous release restores the expected functionality in their cars.
In other words, the most recent Google Maps versions come with a glitch that breaks down the rotary controls in Android Auto, and downgrading (or preventing the update altogether) is the easiest way to deal with it until a full fix is released.
For the time being, however, Google is yet to acknowledge the problem, which means it could take some time until a patch goes live.
Needless to say, given Android Auto isn’t the one causing the problems, you can safely install the latest version of the app on your device. Android Auto 8.5 is now available for download for the production channel, and you can find more information on how to get it today in this article.
