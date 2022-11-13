Here's the Kind of Wrong Exit From the Roundabout You Can't Blame on Google Maps

We've all heard at least once from a driver who apologizes for taking a wrong turn because Google Maps directed them to do so. Sometimes it's a believable excuse, sometimes not, depending on the situation. However, a video posted on Reddit shows us the kind of situation where the Google Maps excuse doesn't hold up at all.
The video uploaded online was filmed by a car's dashcam. At first, you can see a fairly normal traffic situation with a car approaching a roundabout. Then, a gray sedan (a Volkswagen Jetta) can be seen in the distance and is already in the intersection. Yet, suddenly, the driver seems to be acting very confused. Finally, she seems to realize she's taken a wrong turn and tries to turn, only does it most unusually, to say the least.
Instead of following one of the normal exits, the person behind the wheel makes a right turn onto the oncoming traffic, right onto the pedestrian crossing, and continuing on the sidewalk.
The driver and passenger in the car from which the bizarre maneuver is filmed are rightly expressing their shock. According to one of them, a woman is at the wheel of the silver sedan, but we can't confirm or deny this because the image is quite blurry. But, at one point, you can hear on the video, "what is she doing?"
When the VW's driver realized that she did a wrong turn, she tried to turn around, but the road was not wide enough. Thus, she ended up on the sidewalk and then disappeared on a downslope.
We hope she's all right, though, and the only thing she'll miss will be her driving license and some money from her bank account. Still, we don't understand why she decided to take the sidewalk and not stop to make a three-way U-turn. These details remain unknown, but it is clear that the maneuver is dangerous and not allowed by road regulations.
