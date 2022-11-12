These Are Google’s Top Five Google Maps Features All Users Should Try Out Today

The holiday season is just around the corner, and needless to say, this is the right moment for tech companies out there to highlight the way their products can help users deal with the craze that’s almost upon us.
Google, for instance, has used this opportunity to create a list of Google Maps features that could come in handy this holiday season, especially as everybody expects the traffic to get worse in the coming weeks.
First off, Google says, you should always check for busyiness information using the dedicated Google Maps feature. Thanks to this great little tool, you can instantly see how crowded a certain place, be it a bakery or a gas station, is at any given moment before even going there.
Then, if you decide to start a new journey, enabling eco-friendly routing in Google Maps would help both you and the planet. This particular feature looks for alternative routes that can help reduce fuel consumption and therefore cut the carbon emissions for the time you spend on the road.
Once you get behind the wheel, make sure you share your ETA with friends and family. There’s a dedicated Google Maps feature created with this goal in mind, so you can always share your trip progress with contacts.
Whenever you’re on your way to a destination and want to take a detour, just add a new stop to your route. Look for the magnifying glass in the Google Maps UI, as it allows you to search for stops along the route.
And last but not least, whenever you feel brave and want to go shopping or travel during the holiday season, the Directory tab will help you get more information on businesses, all without actually having to deal with the large crowds the holiday season typically comes with.
All these features are available right now in Google Maps, and you can use them on pretty much any platform, including Android and iPhone.
