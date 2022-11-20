This Navigation App Shows the Weather Forecast Along the Route on CarPlay

There are plenty of alternatives to Google Maps both on iPhone and Android, but if you’re looking for something more unique, Weather on the Way is certainly the one that you need to take for a spin.
What sets the app apart from the rest of the navigation apps out there is the support for displaying the weather forecast along a route configured for navigation.
In other words, when you set up a new destination, Weather on the Way displays the weather conditions throughout the main locations on the route. Furthermore, the weather forecast is continuously updating as you approach your destination, so you’ll always be in the know when the conditions change.
Thanks to the latest update, Weather on the Way now brings this cool feature to CarPlay as well, so the same capabilities can be accessed from the larger display in the cabin.
The CarPlay support includes a live radar, forecasts along the route, National Weather Service alerts, and the standard navigation component that is powered by Apple Maps.
Without a doubt, this is a very useful feature that makes a lot of sense, especially for long journeys where you could come across different weather conditions. Weather on the Way can issue alerts in most large markets, including not only the United States but also Canada, Europe, and Israel.
Now the bad news. Weather on the Way offers the CarPlay support as part of the Pro version, which means you won’t be able to get it unless you agree to pay for a subscription. A lifetime purchase, for instance, is available for $84.99, but you can also go for a $4.99 monthly fee.
On the other hand, if you’re not sure the CarPlay support in Weather on the Way is exactly what you need, you can take this feature for a spin for the first five trips after installing the app on your iPhone.
