This Navigation App Shows the Weather Forecast Along the Route on CarPlay

More on this:

1 This CarPlay Concept Looks Like a Greatly Evolved Version of Android Auto Coolwalk

2 Hello Again, Google Maps: Horrible Waze Experience on Android Auto and CarPlay

3 Navigation App Lures Google Maps Users With a New Update on iPhone and CarPlay

4 Google Maps and Waze Broken After Apple Update, “CarPlay Is Better Than Android Auto”

5 Google Maps Alternative Gets a Mysterious Update on CarPlay