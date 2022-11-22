Waze Receives a Critical Navigation Update on iPhone and CarPlay

While the native navigation app on iPhone and CarPlay is Apple Maps, it’s not a secret that users very often turn to third-party alternatives for a wide array of reasons.
Google Maps and Waze are predictably the most popular choices, with the latter mostly used specifically to beat the crazy traffic that drivers typically have to deal with in crowded cities.
The good news is that Waze is constantly getting new updates, and this week, the Google-owned application received a new pack of improvements that resolves a critical problem in the navigation experience.
Waze 4.89, which is now available for download from the App Store, includes a fix that helps “ensure you get directions about your next turn at exactly the right time,” according to the changelog posted by the parent company on the App Store.
While no further specifics have been offered on this front, it looks like the update resolves a bug that caused a noticeable delay when navigating with Waze on the screen (either on an iPhone or on CarPlay). It goes without saying that the lag isn’t necessarily something you’d want to occur while driving, as such a problem could lead to all kinds of problems, including the user missing a turn because the app doesn’t update fast enough.
Needless to say, there’s a chance some other minor bug fixes are included as well, so make sure you install the latest update on your iPhone as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the Waze team is also working on other updates for the application, this time on Android Auto. With Google recently rolling out the Coolwalk redesign, Waze is one of the biggest apps that do not support the card-based interface, so it can only run in a full-screen mode.
Coolwalk, however, is currently in beta, so Waze still has enough time to prepare the app for this highly anticipated Android Auto overhaul.
The good news is that Waze is constantly getting new updates, and this week, the Google-owned application received a new pack of improvements that resolves a critical problem in the navigation experience.
Waze 4.89, which is now available for download from the App Store, includes a fix that helps “ensure you get directions about your next turn at exactly the right time,” according to the changelog posted by the parent company on the App Store.
While no further specifics have been offered on this front, it looks like the update resolves a bug that caused a noticeable delay when navigating with Waze on the screen (either on an iPhone or on CarPlay). It goes without saying that the lag isn’t necessarily something you’d want to occur while driving, as such a problem could lead to all kinds of problems, including the user missing a turn because the app doesn’t update fast enough.
Needless to say, there’s a chance some other minor bug fixes are included as well, so make sure you install the latest update on your iPhone as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the Waze team is also working on other updates for the application, this time on Android Auto. With Google recently rolling out the Coolwalk redesign, Waze is one of the biggest apps that do not support the card-based interface, so it can only run in a full-screen mode.
Coolwalk, however, is currently in beta, so Waze still has enough time to prepare the app for this highly anticipated Android Auto overhaul.