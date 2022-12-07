This iPad Upgrade Makes Android Auto and CarPlay Look Ridiculous

While Android Auto and CarPlay are both very advanced features that many drivers are drooling over, they also come with a series of limitations that don’t necessarily make sense.
The first thing that comes to mind is the ban on YouTube and Netflix, two apps that should totally be allowed in a car when not in motion. In other words, it’s pretty clear that video streaming services must be blocked when the vehicle is moving, but on the other hand, there’s no reason not to be allowed to watch a short YouTube clip when waiting to pick up your wife from work.
This is why upgrading your infotainment system to a full iPad is such a great decision.
Soundman Car Audio over at YouTube creates custom dash mods that come with an iPad at the core of the entire experience. The mods basically come down to modifications given to the dash panels in such a way that the owner eventually has enough space to install an iPad.
The kit also includes a special sliding mechanism to be able to remove the iPad when needed, as well as a charging port that has the wiring connections in the back of the panel.
The latest such project is aimed at a 2005 Dodge Ram, and as you can see in the video and the photo gallery, it includes a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The quality of the screen is obviously top-notch, and most displays installed in new cars these days aren’t even getting close to what an iPad has to offer on this front.
And as said earlier, an iPad unlocks the full Apple experience, as you are no longer limited to car-optimized apps but get access to the entire App Store. However, keep in mind that watching Netflix while driving is a big no-no, so while having a larger screen in the cabin is great news, just make sure you don’t get too distracted while the car is moving.
