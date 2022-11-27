Google Teases Major App Update Aimed at Android Auto Users

While YouTube Music and Spotify are currently the top choices in terms of music streaming services on Android Auto, Amazon Music still has a solid user base on Google’s platform.
And unfortunately, just like everybody else, Amazon Music users too struggle with various issues on Android Auto. The most recent concerns the playlists they should normally see in the app.
Users who have previously created their own playlists in Amazon Music on their mobile devices explain that the only thing they’re seeing when launching the app on Android Auto is actually the list of playlists recommended by Amazon itself.
In other words, their playlists have somehow disappeared, though they continue to be available when they disconnect the mobile device from the head unit.
While it’s not known precisely what triggered the whole thing, it looks like a fix is already on its way. A Google Community Specialist confirmed in a recent message that Amazon has indeed managed to determine the cause of the problem, with a full fix projected to go live in the coming weeks.
As it turns out, Amazon is working on rolling out a major update for the Android Auto experience in Amazon Music, and part of this overhaul will be a completely new Library tab that will make it easier to access the playlists created on the mobile device.
This means that Amazon isn’t necessarily planning to roll out a patch but rather a completely new version of the app that would change the way we interact with the app from the ground up. And this new version will also correct the problem encountered with playlists on Android Auto.
There’s a good chance that the new experience the Google Community Specialists teased prepares Amazon Music for the Coolwalk redesign of Android Auto. At this point, however, Coolwalk is still in the beta stage, so devs out there have enough time to get ready for the big launch next year.
