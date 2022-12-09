Android Auto and Waze Forget They’re Both Google Apps After Major OS Update

The update to Android 13 should be, at least in theory, something positive for users out there, as the new operating system comes with plenty of improvements on so many critical fronts.
On the other hand, this isn’t exactly the case as far as Android Auto users are concerned. Just like it happened when Android 12 came out, the release of a new major operating system version caused new struggles on Android Auto.
And according to the most recent reports, both Android Auto and Waze are now impacted.
Reported in late November, the unusual behavior basically comes down to Android Auto acting strange and Waze becoming a very buggy application.
Android Auto is sometimes rejecting all incoming calls almost immediately, someone says on Google’s forums, while also feeling laggy and responding slowly to touch input. Then, Waze occasionally freezes alerts on the screen, obviously blocking the map and making it impossible for users to see what’s behind the notification.
The speech input is also blocked, and while the alert can be dismissed by the user manually, it only works until the next warning shows up on the screen.
The same problems have already been acknowledged by other users, and while Google itself said it’s already investigating, a fix isn’t yet on the radar.
No workaround is known to exist at this point, but in some cases, it looks like disconnecting the mobile device and reconnecting it to the head unit to re-initialize Android Auto brings things back to normal for a limited time.
The one to blame appears to be the upgrade to Android 13, as it seems to be causing some performance issues for Android Auto. Disconnecting the phone and running Waze via Bluetooth, for example, works just fine, with no lag whatsoever.
Both the wired and the wireless connections seem to be impacted, with the issue not happening on Android 12.
