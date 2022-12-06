It’s Happening Again: Android Auto Stops Working After Recent Update

More on this:

1 Google Maps Sometimes the Only Option: Waze Navigation Suddenly Sounds Creepy, Literally

2 Someone Found a Way to Fix a Major Android Auto Bug, But Man, It’s Annoying

3 New Update, New Headaches: Android Auto Not Feeling Well After Highly Anticipated Release

4 Using Google Maps Is Suddenly Much Harder in Some Cars

5 Google Teases Major App Update Aimed at Android Auto Users